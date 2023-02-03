Tyler Huntley Finishes Second in Pro Bowl Precision Passing

Tyler Huntley was a late addition to the Pro Bowl Games, but the Ravens quarterback showed why he got the invite.
Among the six Pro Bowlers, Huntley tied for second in the precision passing drill with 21 points. Only the Raiders' Derek Carr, who got red hot and posted 31 points, finished ahead.
After a slow start, Huntley heated up, hitting four straight targets and six of seven. He also was the closest quarterback to dropping a 60-yard bomb into the bucket, as his throw (which would have been worth 10 points) clanged off the rim.
The final precision passing placing was:
- Carr – 31 points
- Huntley – 21 points
- Jared Goff – 21 points
- Geno Smith – 20 points
- Trevor Lawrence – 19 points
- Kirk Cousins – 14 points
As an alternate replacing the Bills' Josh Allen (injury), Huntley helped the AFC win the competition. Huntley only started six games this season, including in the playoffs, but Lamar Jackson's backup showcased his skills among some of the NFL's best.