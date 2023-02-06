Tyler Huntley's Four Touchdowns Highlight Ravens' Best Flag Football Moments

Tyler Huntley ended his whirlwind Pro Bowl Games appearance with a shining, and fun, performance in flag football.
An alternate who got an invite to the surprise of many fans around the NFL, Huntley delivered four touchdowns and threw for 192 yards, though the AFC lost to the NFC, 35-33.
"It's just something you dream of as a kid," Huntley said. "It's just an amazing blessing to say that I did it."
Two of Huntley's four touchdowns went to teammate Mark Andrews.
"He was a beast, man. He was slinging it around, doing his thing, just like he always does," Andrews said.
"Me and Mark were talking yesterday and we were like, 'We're just going to go out here and ball like we usually do.' Two to him, that just topped it off," Huntley said.
Huntley also had a strong showing in the Precision Passing competition, finishing tied for second behind Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders. And to make it even better, he met his namesake – Snoop Dogg.
Despite that all, Huntley said what he'll treasure most from the weekend is his time spent with NFL legends Peyton Manning (the AFC head coach) and Ray Lewis (AFC defensive coordinator).
"Tyler was great. It was a lot of fun to be with him. He's got a great attitude," Manning said. "He threw great in the skills competition, played great in the game he played in flag. … Really enjoyed getting to know Tyler and I think great things are ahead of him."
Other great Ravens moments from the flag football games mostly included Marlon Humphrey as a sideline reporter.
Lewis also had some fun as the AFC's defensive play caller.