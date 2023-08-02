Mailbag: Who Will Be the Backup Quarterback?

Downing: First of all, I would be surprised if J.K. Dobbins' absence extends into the regular season. He's currently on the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins has indicated displeasure on social media with his current contract situation, and the NFL running back market has been a big topic in league circles over the last month. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated at the start of camp last week that it's a complicated situation. "I wish it was a simple answer," he said. "There's always a lot of things that go into football, but there's some complexity to it and we're working through all that. J.K.'s working through it, and I'm looking forward to when he's out there."

The timeline for Dobbins' return is uncertain, but there's been no indication that it will extend into the regular season. I expect Dobbins will get back at the practice field with enough time to play at the start of the season.