Melvin Gordon III Wants to Prove 'I Still Got It'

Melvin Gordon III is certainly tuned in to the free-agent market for running backs right now. There's still several Pro Bowlers looking for work.
The significance of the Ravens signing him to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.165 million just before training camp started, isn't lost on Gordon.
"I'm honestly blessed. Nothing to complain about with anything when it comes to this," Gordon said Saturday after the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium practice in front of thousands of fans.
"I'm happy that I get to put on a jersey and represent an organization. I'm excited because I could be at home wondering what I'm going to do next. I have some things lined up, but I'm not ready to give my dream up right now."
Gordon is part of a loaded Ravens running back corps, led by J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Dobbins has yet to practice yet this offseason, however, and is currently on the physically unable to perform list. The Ravens also brought back speedy change-of-pace back and special teams ace Justice Hill this offseason, and fast undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell has flashed.
"Being the new guy, you have to take each and every opportunity for what it's worth and make the best of it," Gordon said. "When I get the ball in my hands and I get to do my thing, I've got to show them why I'm still valuable."
Though Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2018), he's 30 years old and coming off a tough season in which he was released midway through the year by the Denver Broncos. He finished on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Gordon ran for a career-low 318 yards and two touchdowns last year and had five fumbles in 10 games.
Still, as Head Coach John Harbaugh said, Gordon is a pro who is in great shape and wants to make a statement. Asked what he wants to prove, Gordon said, "that I still got it."
"I just was in a bad situation," he continued. "I'm sure there's a lot of guys over there (in Denver) right now thinking the same thing. People do a lot of dirt kicking when they're down and disrespecting their name. There's just a lot to prove. I'm just in a different color now. Some of those guys get to do it in those jerseys over there in Denver. I'm happy that most of the guys that didn't have the years that we wanted due to a bad situation got another opportunity to show the world. That's all you can ask for."
Gordon said he came extremely close to joining the Ravens two years ago, but that "everything worked out for a reason."
"Good organization and they wanted me to be here," he said. "There's nothing better than being in the locker room with people and an organization that wants you to be there."