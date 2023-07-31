Melvin Gordon III Wants to Prove 'I Still Got It'

Still, as Head Coach John Harbaugh said, Gordon is a pro who is in great shape and wants to make a statement. Asked what he wants to prove, Gordon said, "that I still got it."

"I just was in a bad situation," he continued. "I'm sure there's a lot of guys over there (in Denver) right now thinking the same thing. People do a lot of dirt kicking when they're down and disrespecting their name. There's just a lot to prove. I'm just in a different color now. Some of those guys get to do it in those jerseys over there in Denver. I'm happy that most of the guys that didn't have the years that we wanted due to a bad situation got another opportunity to show the world. That's all you can ask for."