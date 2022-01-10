Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Break Down Killer Interception

Andrews put the interception on his shoulders.

"I think it's a touchdown if I just go back to the ball," he said. "That's a mistake on me more than anything. 'Snoop' [Huntley] is seeing the game really well, he's doing a lot of great things. And for me, just got to go help him and come back to that ball, and that's a touchdown, man. My hand was on the ball – so I've got to be better there."

It looked like wide receiver Rashod Bateman was coming open in the end zone to Huntley's left. Huntley said he saw him, but that a defender took away that throw.

"Why I couldn't get the ball to Bateman – it was a flat defender under him, which made me get off of Bateman," Huntley said. "And getting back to Mark, I felt like it was enough space, but I just couldn't drive it how I wanted to."

The Ravens turned the ball over three times, including on their first two offensive possessions when a bad snap led to an aborted play and Huntley fumbled while being hit. Huntley threw an interception on a deep pass intended for Andrews on the next drive.

Andrews set the Ravens' single-season mark for receiving yards and surpassed Derrick Mason's single-season receptions record in the finale. But it stings that so many throws to him, including a pair of two-point conversion attempts against the Steelers and Packers, went incomplete or intercepted.