Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Share Their View of Two-Point Conversion

Considering how Andrews was dominating to that point, he was a good bet to win his one-on-one matchup again. Andrews finished with 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets.

"I've got to watch everything, but obviously, you want to make that play, complete that, and win the game," Andrews said. "That's football. We went for it. Like I said, I'm over it, I'm over that. We're on to [the] Bengals already."

What Andrews is "over" is the second-guessing of the Ravens' decision to go for the two-point conversion and the win. He was also the target on Baltimore's unsuccessful two-point try in Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

"That was the decision. I don't think there's anything else," Andrews said. "I told Coach [Harbaugh] I wouldn't have it any other way. I think that was the right thing to do. We're an aggressive team. We fought, clawed. That was a good Packers team. For us to be right there and almost win it, that's the opportunity that you want. I love the decision. I think we're past that. We're going to keep being aggressive."

A week after putting up 11 catches (on 11 targets) for 115 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland, Andrews dominated again and became the first Ravens tight end ever to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.