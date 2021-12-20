Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Share Their View of Two-Point Conversion

The Ravens again put the game in the hands of their offense to get two yards and a win, but Baltimore's two-point conversion attempt again went incomplete in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Besides the decision to go for it, quarterback Tyler Huntley and Mark Andrews broke down the final play after the game.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said the play was designed to throw to Andrews, who was split out wide against Packers cornerback Eric Stokes.
Huntley rolled to his right and tried to zip a pass to his big-bodied tight end, but seeing the quick motion, the Packers flooded that side of the field and safety Darnell Savage was able to barely get a finger on the pass. The pass ended up behind Andrews and hit Stokes in the chest.
"[Andrews] had space for a moment," Huntley said. "The defense, they just did a good job of just going down, and they just made a good play right there. I'll be able to explain more when I watch the film. But yes, they made a good play."
Huntley had wide receiver Marquise Brown open on the back end of the play. Huntley said he didn't see him, as he rolled out with his eyes on Andrews.
Considering how Andrews was dominating to that point, he was a good bet to win his one-on-one matchup again. Andrews finished with 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets.
"I've got to watch everything, but obviously, you want to make that play, complete that, and win the game," Andrews said. "That's football. We went for it. Like I said, I'm over it, I'm over that. We're on to [the] Bengals already."
What Andrews is "over" is the second-guessing of the Ravens' decision to go for the two-point conversion and the win. He was also the target on Baltimore's unsuccessful two-point try in Pittsburgh two weeks ago.
"That was the decision. I don't think there's anything else," Andrews said. "I told Coach [Harbaugh] I wouldn't have it any other way. I think that was the right thing to do. We're an aggressive team. We fought, clawed. That was a good Packers team. For us to be right there and almost win it, that's the opportunity that you want. I love the decision. I think we're past that. We're going to keep being aggressive."
A week after putting up 11 catches (on 11 targets) for 115 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland, Andrews dominated again and became the first Ravens tight end ever to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.
"I wish we would've won this game. I'm not too worried about, really, anything else," Andrews said. "It's a cool thing. It's something I've wanted to do since I got in this league. That's great, but I'm focused on winning."