Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Huntley replaces Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury.
The AFC roster's starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, won't play because he's going to Super Bowl LVII. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who lost in the AFC Championship, will now be the AFC starter.
The reimagined Pro Bowl games begin Thursday in Las Vegas with skills challenges, followed by the skills challenges finals and flag football games on Sunday, all to be aired on ESPN, ABC.
Despite being the Ravens' backup and not seeing any action until December, Huntley beat out other quarterbacks such as the Titans' Ryan Tannehill, Raiders' Derek Carr, and Patriots' Mac Jones in Pro Bowl voting, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
It will be a first Pro Bowl trip for Huntley, who just finished his third season. With Lamar Jackson sidelined by a knee injury, Huntley started the Ravens' final five games, including in the wild-card playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While Huntley's goal-line quarterback sneak fumble that was returned 98 yards for a touchdown was a bitter way for his season to end, Huntley played one of his most inspired games that night, completing 17 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns while adding a season-high 54 rushing yards. He also had one interception.
Huntley finished the regular season with 658 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Ravens were 2-3 in games he started.
Huntley will be joined by fellow Ravens Pro Bowlers tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Roquan Smith and kicker Justin Tucker. Devin Duvernay also made the AFC team as a returner, but he was forced to bow out because of his season-ending foot injury and has been replaced by the Jaguars' Jamal Agnew.