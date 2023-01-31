Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Despite being the Ravens' backup and not seeing any action until December, Huntley beat out other quarterbacks such as the Titans' Ryan Tannehill, Raiders' Derek Carr, and Patriots' Mac Jones in Pro Bowl voting, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It will be a first Pro Bowl trip for Huntley, who just finished his third season. With Lamar Jackson sidelined by a knee injury, Huntley started the Ravens' final five games, including in the wild-card playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals.