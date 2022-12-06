Ravens Eye View: Looking at Tyler Huntley's Efficient Day vs. Broncos

With Lamar Jackson on the shelf Sunday against the Denver Broncos, and for an undetermined amount of time moving forward, due to a knee injury, Tyler Huntley stepped in and played well.

Huntley completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards. It wasn't big chunk plays, but Huntley was efficient, took what the Broncos defense gave him, and put the ball in his receivers' hands to allow them to pick up yards after catch. Huntley kept the Ravens offense moving, and ultimately scored the game's only touchdown.

Here's a closer look at Huntley's day, picking up at the start of the second quarter: