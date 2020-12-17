Tyler Huntley 'Ready to Go' As Ravens' New Backup Quarterback

Huntley didn't have a chance to show his talents considering COVID-19 cancelled the NFL's preseason, but he was good enough in practice to land a job on the Ravens' practice squad despite the team already having two other backups.

"I don't want to tell you all anything about him. I don't need you all hyping it up," Jackson said with a laugh. "I know what he's capable of doing. We're trying to keep him under the radar as much as possible. You all are going to have to see for yourselves. He's like that; he's definitely like that."