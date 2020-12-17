Tyler Huntley 'Ready to Go' As Ravens' New Backup Quarterback

Lamar Jackson will have his third different backup quarterback this season when he and the Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will be the No. 2 with Robert Griffin III (hamstring) and Trace McSorley (knee) both on injured reserve.
"Tyler has been doing great," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been practicing every day, in every meeting, working really hard. He's improving. He looks good. So, he'll be our backup quarterback in this game, and he'll be ready to go if called upon. So, that's a good thing."
Huntley was an impressive prospect coming out of Utah, where he threw for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a senior. He also ran for 290 yards and five scores.
Huntley fits the Ravens well for a variety of reasons, one being that he has some mobility just like Griffin and McSorley. Jackson is in a whole different stratosphere when it comes to running, but the way the Ravens' offense is structured requires a dual-threat quarterback.
Huntley also throws the ball well. He completed 73 percent of his passes in his final college season and he showed good arm strength and accuracy in training camp.
The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Huntley beat Jackson in an epic high school football game in South Florida in 2014. Jackson showed he still hadn't forgotten that game when Huntley signed with the Ravens in April.
Huntley didn't have a chance to show his talents considering COVID-19 cancelled the NFL's preseason, but he was good enough in practice to land a job on the Ravens' practice squad despite the team already having two other backups.
Now he'll suit up for Sunday's game knowing he's just one play away from taking the field for his first NFL game action.
"I don't want to tell you all anything about him. I don't need you all hyping it up," Jackson said with a laugh. "I know what he's capable of doing. We're trying to keep him under the radar as much as possible. You all are going to have to see for yourselves. He's like that; he's definitely like that."
Griffin will be eligible to come off IR after Sunday's game, which will be his third missed game after suffering his hamstring pull against the Steelers. Harbaugh said he thinks Griffin is progressing well and hasn't had any setbacks, but that he hasn't received daily reports on his health since he's been on IR.
Despite suffering what looked like a possibly scary knee injury, McSorley is expected to be sidelined for just about three weeks, Harbaugh said.