Late for Work 6/5: Revisiting the Epic High School Duel Between Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley

After Hallandale got the ball back, Huntley threw what could've been a game-ending interception, but the official ruled the defender was out of bounds. Hallandale went on to win the game on a 31-yard field goal by an inexperienced kicker on loan from the soccer team.

"Huntley passed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns as the junior more than held his own as the less-heralded of the two quarterbacks," Zrebiec wrote. "Jackson, meanwhile, accounted for more than 400 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. He then made an even bigger impression on his opponents on his way back to Boynton Beach. Within a half-hour after the game ended, Jackson sent out congratulatory tweets to Jones and other members of Hallandale's team."

Said Jones: "He won my respect right then. What high school kid does that? He was a hell of a talent, but I'll always remember him for that. He was a man playing with boys in high school."

Forever bonded because of that game, Jackson and Huntley developed a friendship over the years.

"They've been cool. They kept in contact when Lamar went to college, when Tyler went to college," former Hallandale player Joshua Hammond said. "I know Tyler is going to learn a lot from him and he's a sponge that wants to continue to learn. I'm excited that he's with someone who will take care of him. I definitely think that's special."

Why Devin Duvernay Is a Perfect Fit for Ravens Offense

Remember when Head Coach John Harbaugh pumped his fist after the team drafted Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the third round? Anthony Rizzo, who writes about the Longhorns for SB Nation, understands why Harbaugh was so enthusiastic.

"In drafting Duvernay, Baltimore added a deep threat with blazing speed who also has the strong hands and separation ability to serve as a security blanket for Jackson," Rizzo wrote. "In fact, he may be the most sure-handed wide receiver in this year's rookie class.