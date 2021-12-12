Tyler Huntley Shows Ravens' Resilience in Second-Half Comeback

When Lamar Jackson can't play, Tyler Huntley doesn't flinch.

The Ravens dropped a 24-22 decision to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but Huntley's play gave them a chance to win.

Taking over at quarterback after Jackson suffered a sprained ankle on the first play of the second quarter, Huntley completed 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also made plays with his legs (six carries, 48 yards).

With Baltimore (8-5) fighting for a division championship and a playoff spot with four weeks remaining in the regular season, Huntley would play a major role in Baltimore's fate if Jackson remains sidelined.

Whenever Huntley has to play, the Ravens trust him to deliver. Even though Huntley made some mistakes Sunday, he is clearly cut from the same resilient cloth that personifies this team. He keeps battling, and while many NFL teams struggle mightily when their backup quarterbacks play, Huntley is a playmaker who doesn't shrink from the spotlight.

"Tyler showed a lot of grit," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I felt like the whole team did. That's who we are and that's why we have a chance to win a championship, the AFC North, and go on from there."

In Week 12 when Jackson was too ill to play, Huntley led Baltimore to a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, engineering a game-winning 72-yard drive in the final minutes. Against the Browns, Huntley almost led another comeback victory, rallying the Ravens after they fell behind 24-3 in the second quarter.

Huntley's last chance came after the Ravens recovered Justin Tucker's onside kick, giving Baltimore the ball at their own 41-yard line with 1:15 left and two timeouts. A couple first downs by the Ravens would have given Tucker a chance to kick another game-winner.

However, Huntley was sacked on second down by Jadeveon Clowney, then after connecting with Mark Andrews for a 14-yard gain on third down, the Ravens had 4th-and-6 and needed a first down to stay alive. The Browns called a zero blitz that forced Huntley to get rid of the ball quickly, and he threw a short slant pass to Rashod Bateman who was tightly covered by Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. Bateman was tackled well short of the first down and the Ravens were finally finished.

On his last pass, Huntley said he had no choice but to throw quickly.