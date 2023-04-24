Tyler Huntley Signs Tender, Ravens Bring Back Kevon Seymour

Apr 24, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042423-Huntley
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley is back for another season with the Ravens.

The 25-year-old quarterback has signed his restricted free agent tender, a one-year deal worth $2.67, per OvertheCap.com.

Undrafted in 2020, Huntley has spent three seasons with the Ravens and has been the backup quarterback the past two years. He played a crucial role in helping Baltimore make the playoffs last season, starting the final five games, including the playoffs with Lamar Jackson out with an ankle injury.

During the regular season, Huntley threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in four games, and ran for 137 yards and one touchdown as the Ravens went 2-2 to clinch a playoff spot. During Wild Card Weekend, Huntley played an inspired playoff game against the Bengals (226 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) that almost led Baltimore to victory. Huntley's fumble near the goal line became the turning point of the game, however, when it was returned 98 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in Cincinnati's 24-17 victory.

In February, Huntley went to the Pro Bowl Games where he showed off his skills, finishing second in the precision passing competition and tossing four touchdowns in the flag football games.

For his career, Huntley has completed 200 of 305 passes for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 career games.

In another roster move, the Ravens have re-signed veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour, who has spent the last two seasons with Baltimore. Seymour has been a mainstay on special teams and a reserve cornerback, appearing in 14 games last season and nine games in 2021. Last season, Seymour played 81% of the snaps on special teams and added six snaps on defense.

