How Tyler Linderbaum Plans to Build Off Strong Rookie Season 

Monken believes in playing to the strength of his personnel, and in Linderbaum he has a physical, yet nimble, center who is determined to become a Pro Bowl player at his position. While the Ravens are expected to throw the ball more, they will not abandon the running attack that has been a huge part of their offensive DNA. Linderbaum is using OTAs to familiarize himself with the new system as quickly as possible, and his rookie season gives him a strong foundation moving forward.

"[The] Ravens offensive line is going to be [the] Ravens offensive line, so come off the ball, push people back," Linderbaum said. "As time goes on, we'll form an identity in terms of if we want to run the ball [or] pass the ball. But [it's] still the same philosophy and technique.

"It's been a good transition. He's (Monken) doing a really good job at helping the guys, verbiage-wise keeping some similar stuff. There are little tweaks here and there, but at the end of the day, this is what we do for a living, so we have to be professional, work together with each other and just learn the offense