Tyler Linderbaum Is Emulating Jason Kelce in a Breakout Second Season

"It was something I really wanted to focus on getting better at," Linderbaum said. "Especially in this league, we're going to be passing the ball. We brought in the receivers, we have Lamar, can spread them out and pass the ball. I didn't want to be a liability.

"A lot goes into the technique, being confident in it. It's knowing the body positions you want to get in so you're in a strong body position."

One of the big questions about Linderbaum during last year's pre-draft process was about his size. At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds and with an arm length of 31.125 inches, Linderbaum was the shortest of any offensive lineman at the Combine. There were questions about whether he could lock out defensive tackles.

Linderbaum has proven those concerns were bunk, but he isn't the first to do so. Linderbaum looks up to Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce, who stands in at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds and doesn't have arms too much longer than his. Kelce is a six-time Pro Bowler.

"One of the best centers to ever play the game – still playing – is Jason Kelce," Linderbaum said. "He's undersized and he plays at such a high level. I think guys that think that are wrong just because there's a lot of people that can play at a high level, and especially him, who will be a Hall of Famer.