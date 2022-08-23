News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Returns to Practice; Updates on Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser

Aug 23, 2022 at 04:58 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082322-linderbaum
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum

First-round center Tyler Linderbaum was back on the practice field Tuesday, returning from a foot injury suffered Aug. 4.

Linderbaum is expected to start as a rookie after the Ravens traded up to select him with the 25th-overall pick. He still has almost three weeks to prepare for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Jets, and he continues to make progress. Linderbaum was on the field during individual work Friday when the Ravens were in Arizona, but he increased his activity Tuesday.

"The trainers watched him, I haven't heard the report how he looked in individual," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll see how he feels, how he looked and how he shows up tomorrow."

Second year wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who missed last week with a knee injury suffered in the preseason opener, returned to practice as well.

Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser Still Sidelined

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) remained sidelined on Tuesday.

Harbaugh said he would like players returning from injuries to have two to three weeks of practice before game action. The Ravens' regular-season opener against the New York Jets is now 19 days away.

"I'd like to see them out there for three weeks," Harbaugh said. "Is that going to be possible for Week 1? Will they be ready? Will that be enough?

"Ronnie and Tyus have both gone really hard with conditioning. I watched Ronnie out here before practice with the trainers. He looks like he's in really good shape and Tyus looks like he's in really good shape. Could you speed it up here in practice if they both looked really good? You probably could. We'll just have to see how it goes, see how they feel. A lot of it's how a player feels at this point."

Also missing practice were running back Mike Davis, defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee), wide receiver James Proche II, cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams, tight ends Nick Boyle and Charlie Kolar, offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Daniel Faalele, and outside linebacker David Ojabo.

Davis was absent awaiting his wife to give birth to their child.

"Mike has a family situation, a very positive one," Harbaugh said. "He'll probably make an announcement pretty soon. He came into the training room, and I'm like, 'What are you doing here?' He's like, 'I can go?' The guys gave him a standing [ovation], he's running out the door for the airport."

Travis Jones Expected to Miss 3-5 Weeks

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, who hyperextended his knee in Sunday night's game against the Cardinals, is expected to be out 3-5 weeks, according to Harbaugh.

Jones has been impressive as both a run-stopper and pass rusher during training camp and preseason and is expected to be a regular in the defensive line rotation.

"It happens a lot, that injury," Harbaugh said. "A sprain kind of deal. Just depends on how fast he recovers and how he looks when he comes back."

Demarcus Robinson Is Expected to Play Saturday

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who has officially signed with the Ravens, participated in his first practice with the team, wearing jersey No. 10. Harbaugh said he had always been impressed with Robinson's talent, and that he will play in the preseason finale against Washington.

"We've played against him all of these years," Harbaugh said. "He's a big, strong receiver. Very strong hands, catch radius. You didn't see it when you guys went in, but he caught a really nice seam route off an RPO, and just went up and got it. [He's] learning the offense. He couldn't be in there too much today, because he's learning the plays still, but he'll pick them up quick. [I] expect him to play out there on Saturday and get going. So, we're happy to have him."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Returning to Practice Friday

Tyler Linderbaum is expected to return to practice Friday. Lamar Jackson won't play in the second preseason game. Rashod Bateman is not happy with his Madden look.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 85

Odafe Oweh's focus this offseason has been marrying his hands and his feet. Could Steven Means be a Pernell McPhee replacement? Rob Leonard didn't know John Harbaugh at all before getting hired.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Continues to Improve' at Ravens Practice

The Ravens released a pair of players before Tuesday's cutdown. Ben Powers is adding to his versatility. John Harbaugh gives the Orioles a shoutout.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman 'Definitely Open' to Play-Calling Input From Lamar Jackson

Ravens plan to take advantage of Mark Andrews being double-teamed. Daniel Faalele's conditioning work has paid off. Mike Macdonald preparing for possibility of facing Joe Flacco.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Uncertain If He'll Play in Preseason

Lamar Jackson doesn't feel that adding weight has diminished his mobility. J.K. Dobbins' absence from practice was planned, while Justin Madubuike has migraine issues. Makai Polk continues to impress.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Ravens feel like every one of their safeties can start. Tony Jefferson is helping Marcus Williams adjust to a new team. Jefferson is among the veterans who want to play in the preseason opener.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Does Not Have a Lisfranc Foot Injury

Mike Davis is surprised by Ravens playbook, looking for bounce back year. Justice Hill wants to go against his brother. Ravens finish practice with a rookie hose down.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Starters Who Won't Play in Preseason Opener

Nick Boyle is mentally trying to get back into top form as a blocker. Justin Tucker is happy with Jordan Stout's holding. Ravens are giving rookie Daniel Faalele a look at left tackle.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks

Rashod Bateman dealing with minor issue and Devin Duvernay is close to returning. Marcus Williams is impressed with Kyle Hamilton's film study. James Proche II is getting reps as holder.

news

News & Notes: Vince Biegel Tears Achilles; Tyler Linderbaum Fine After X-Ray

J.K. Dobbins could return to practice Monday for individual work, no hurry for others. Odafe Oweh is picking Morgan Moses' brain.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Throwing Coach, Adam Dedeaux, a 'Real Joy' to Have at Training Camp

Kyle Hamilton among Ravens limping at the end of practice. Ravens are crafting ways to 'showcase' Rashod Bateman. Mike Macdonald is happy to have David Ojabo in the room.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising