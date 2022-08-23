News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Returns to Practice; Updates on Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser

First-round center Tyler Linderbaum was back on the practice field Tuesday, returning from a foot injury suffered Aug. 4.

Linderbaum is expected to start as a rookie after the Ravens traded up to select him with the 25th-overall pick. He still has almost three weeks to prepare for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Jets, and he continues to make progress. Linderbaum was on the field during individual work Friday when the Ravens were in Arizona, but he increased his activity Tuesday.

"The trainers watched him, I haven't heard the report how he looked in individual," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll see how he feels, how he looked and how he shows up tomorrow."

Second year wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who missed last week with a knee injury suffered in the preseason opener, returned to practice as well.

Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser Still Sidelined

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) remained sidelined on Tuesday.

Harbaugh said he would like players returning from injuries to have two to three weeks of practice before game action. The Ravens' regular-season opener against the New York Jets is now 19 days away.

"I'd like to see them out there for three weeks," Harbaugh said. "Is that going to be possible for Week 1? Will they be ready? Will that be enough?

"Ronnie and Tyus have both gone really hard with conditioning. I watched Ronnie out here before practice with the trainers. He looks like he's in really good shape and Tyus looks like he's in really good shape. Could you speed it up here in practice if they both looked really good? You probably could. We'll just have to see how it goes, see how they feel. A lot of it's how a player feels at this point."

Also missing practice were running back Mike Davis, defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee), wide receiver James Proche II, cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams, tight ends Nick Boyle and Charlie Kolar, offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Daniel Faalele, and outside linebacker David Ojabo.

Davis was absent awaiting his wife to give birth to their child.

"Mike has a family situation, a very positive one," Harbaugh said. "He'll probably make an announcement pretty soon. He came into the training room, and I'm like, 'What are you doing here?' He's like, 'I can go?' The guys gave him a standing [ovation], he's running out the door for the airport."

Travis Jones Expected to Miss 3-5 Weeks

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, who hyperextended his knee in Sunday night's game against the Cardinals, is expected to be out 3-5 weeks, according to Harbaugh.

Jones has been impressive as both a run-stopper and pass rusher during training camp and preseason and is expected to be a regular in the defensive line rotation.

"It happens a lot, that injury," Harbaugh said. "A sprain kind of deal. Just depends on how fast he recovers and how he looks when he comes back."

Demarcus Robinson Is Expected to Play Saturday

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who has officially signed with the Ravens, participated in his first practice with the team, wearing jersey No. 10. Harbaugh said he had always been impressed with Robinson's talent, and that he will play in the preseason finale against Washington.