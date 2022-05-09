Two Factors That Will Help Tyler Linderbaum Start Immediately

Before the draft, the Ravens said they like big centers and are often looking to convert an offensive tackle or guard to center. Then they drafted Tyler Linderbaum, an undersized college center.

The talent, toughness and mobility that outweigh Linderbaum's measurables have been well documented as reasons why the Ravens picked him 25th overall. But there are two more reasons why Baltimore is hopeful that he will be an instant impact player.

Head Coach John Harbaugh knows the mental part of the game will be essential for Linderbaum and how quickly he can step into the starting job.