Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Long Snapper Tyler Ott

The Ravens are expected to sign long snapper Tyler Ott, per KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.
Baltimore reportedly had a long snapper tryout Monday after Nick Moore suffered a torn Achilles while training in preparation for the season, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.
Moore was a second-team All-Pro last season, establishing himself among the league's best in his second season as the Ravens' full-time long snapper. Losing him would be a tough blow for a tight-knit special teams unit that's extremely dialed in to fine-tuning details.
Ott, however, would be a strong replacement as an eight-year veteran and 2020 Pro Bowler. He was the Seattle Seahawks' long snapper for five seasons (2017-2021) before suffering a shoulder injury shortly before last season started, which required surgery and sidelined him for the year.
The Harvard product spent time mostly on practice squads with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots prior to catching on in Seattle.