Presented by

Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Long Snapper Tyler Ott

Jul 24, 2023 at 09:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

072423ott
Matt Rourke/AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Ravens are expected to sign long snapper Tyler Ott, per KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Baltimore reportedly had a long snapper tryout Monday after Nick Moore suffered a torn Achilles while training in preparation for the season, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Moore was a second-team All-Pro last season, establishing himself among the league's best in his second season as the Ravens' full-time long snapper. Losing him would be a tough blow for a tight-knit special teams unit that's extremely dialed in to fine-tuning details.

Ott, however, would be a strong replacement as an eight-year veteran and 2020 Pro Bowler. He was the Seattle Seahawks' long snapper for five seasons (2017-2021) before suffering a shoulder injury shortly before last season started, which required surgery and sidelined him for the year.

The Harvard product spent time mostly on practice squads with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots prior to catching on in Seattle.

Related Content

news

Ravens Make Seven Roster Moves Before Training Camp

Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser has been placed on the NFI list, WR Rashod Bateman did not report yet, and J.K. Dobbins will start camp on the PUP list.

news

Ravens Add Running Back Melvin Gordon III on 1-Year Deal

The Ravens have bolstered their running back corps with the addition of Melvin Gordon.

news

Zay Flowers Signs Rookie Contract

First-round pick Zay Flowers signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, and the entire Ravens' draft class is under contract.

news

Ravens Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is a former first-round pick who was last with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Cornerback Jordan Swann

Undrafted cornerback Jordan Swann who played high school football in Baltimore has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson

Veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been signed by Baltimore.

news

Ravens Bring Back QB Josh Johnson

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is back in Baltimore for a third stint.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Offensive Tackle Jaylon Thomas

Baltimore added SMU offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas to the offseason competition.

news

Ravens Sign Former Bears Starting Center Sam Mustipher

Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who has started 40 games at center with the Bears, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Safety Jaquan Amos

Undrafted safety Jaquan Amos, who made 95 tackles at Ball State in 2022, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts

Two Ravens rookie linebackers inked their first NFL contracts Saturday, leaving just first-round pick Zay Flowers unsigned.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising