Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Long Snapper Tyler Ott

The Ravens are expected to sign long snapper Tyler Ott, per KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Baltimore reportedly had a long snapper tryout Monday after Nick Moore suffered a torn Achilles while training in preparation for the season, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Moore was a second-team All-Pro last season, establishing himself among the league's best in his second season as the Ravens' full-time long snapper. Losing him would be a tough blow for a tight-knit special teams unit that's extremely dialed in to fine-tuning details.

Ott, however, would be a strong replacement as an eight-year veteran and 2020 Pro Bowler. He was the Seattle Seahawks' long snapper for five seasons (2017-2021) before suffering a shoulder injury shortly before last season started, which required surgery and sidelined him for the year.