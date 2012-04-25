Tyrod Taylor Inspires Youth At Inaugural Football Camp





With his first NFL season under his belt, quarterback Tyrod Taylor has not forgotten about his hometown roots. On April 14, the Hampton native returned to Virginia to host a free football camp for more than 200 youth.

The inaugural football camp emphasized the importance of fundamental techniques to campers, ages 9 to 14. Along with local coaches and professional trainers, Taylor led the campers through drills and agility training. He also provided offensive and defensive basics with the goal of providing participants with a solid foundation of the game.

After a hard day's work on the field, attendees took a break to enjoy a boxed lunch and got some advice from their mentor and hometown idol.

During the mentoring segment, aptly entitled "Chalk Talks," Taylor spoke about the importance of education, hard work and avoiding peer pressure. He also surprised the group with a visit from close friend and fellow Hampton native, Michael Vick. Vick echoed Taylor's message and encouraged the campers to work hard and stay humble in order to reach their goals.

"When my father and I came up with the idea for this camp, our aim was to give back to the community, which has always supported me," Taylor explained. "I wanted to show my appreciation and do my part to continue the legacy of Hampton youth football. More importantly, I wanted them to know that football is just one path and that if they are willing to work hard, they can achieve any dream."