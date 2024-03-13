Ravens Release Veteran Linebacker Tyus Bowser

A Ravens second-round pick in 2017, Bowser grew into a valuable and versatile weapon in Baltimore's defense, and one of its key players from 2019-2021. When he was healthy, Bowser played at a high level.

He had five sacks in 2019 and three interceptions in 2020, showing his evolution as one of the league's top outside linebackers in coverage. The Ravens signed him to a four-year extension the following offseason.

Bowser became a full-time starter in 2021 and posted career-highs in sacks (7), quarterback hits (15), and tackles (59). Unfortunately, a torn Achilles in the regular-season finale changed the trajectory of Bowser's young career. He missed the first eight games the following season.