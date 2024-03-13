 Skip to main content
Ravens Release Veteran Linebacker Tyus Bowser

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:00 PM
The Ravens released outside linebacker Tyus Bowser Wednesday, parting ways with a homegrown player who spent the past seven years in Baltimore.

The Ravens made the move as teams across the league got under the salary cap at the start of the new league year. Bowser's release creates about $5.5 million in salary-cap space, per Over the Cap.

Bowser, 28, didn't play last season due to a lingering knee injury and has missed 25 games over the past two seasons. He recently told reporters that he expects to be back next season after undergoing a knee scope.

A Ravens second-round pick in 2017, Bowser grew into a valuable and versatile weapon in Baltimore's defense, and one of its key players from 2019-2021. When he was healthy, Bowser played at a high level.

He had five sacks in 2019 and three interceptions in 2020, showing his evolution as one of the league's top outside linebackers in coverage. The Ravens signed him to a four-year extension the following offseason.

Bowser became a full-time starter in 2021 and posted career-highs in sacks (7), quarterback hits (15), and tackles (59). Unfortunately, a torn Achilles in the regular-season finale changed the trajectory of Bowser's young career. He missed the first eight games the following season.

Bowser's impact went beyond the field, however. He was a regular in the Baltimore community, helping children and many others with his generosity, including through his foundation. It became a tradition before games that Bowser would toss a football with fans in the stands, even when he was injured. Bowser also hosted a weekly radio show where he interacted with fans.

