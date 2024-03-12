Late for Work: Reaction to Ravens' Day 1 Free Agency Losses

Tyus Bowser Says He'll Play Next Season, Hopes It's With Ravens

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who missed the entire 2023 season with an undisclosed knee injury, recently gave a health update to Aaron Wilson, who covers the NFL for the NBC affiliate in Houston.

"I'll definitely be back next season," Bowser said. "I've been able to figure out what the problem is. … I had surgery, just a quick knee scope.

"It will be exciting just to get myself back healthy, back to myself, because I know I still have it in me to be able to do even more than what I've done in the past seven years that I've been there."

Bowser, who is entering the final year of his contract, is perhaps the leading candidate to be a cap casualty. The Ravens would clear $5.5 million in cap space while eating $2 million in dead money by releasing Bowser, according to Spotrac.

Bowser said he is hoping to be back in Baltimore.

"I love it up there," Bowser said. "The Ravens have been so good to me. Love the coaching staff, the players. …. Hopefully I'm back up there next year, so we'll see how it goes." [quote]