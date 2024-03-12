 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Reaction to Ravens' Day 1 Free Agency Losses

Mar 12, 2024 at 09:59 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

RB Gus Edwards
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

Reaction to Ravens' Day 1 Free Agency Losses

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec told Ravens fans two days ago what to expect during the early part of free agency, and his words proved prescient when the legal tampering period began yesterday.

Zrebiec wrote: "A typical start to free agency for the Baltimore Ravens usually goes something like this: Several of their better free agents agree to terms with other teams within the first 48 hours of the market opening. The Ravens are mostly quiet, re-signing a few of their own free agents to modest deals while waiting for the prices to come down and the compensatory picks to build up. Panic sets in with the fan base, which predicts pending doom for the team and questions if General Manager Eric DeCosta is snoozing through the start of the new league year. Lather, rinse and repeat.

"When the legal tampering period begins Monday at noon ET, the Ravens won't be one of the more aggressive teams on the open market, bidding on a plethora of premium free agents. DeCosta and company don't believe in building the team through free agency, and they again lack the salary-cap flexibility to get into bidding wars for many top players."

The final tally yesterday: the Ravens reportedly agreed to terms to bring back linebacker Malik Harrison while losing running back Gus Edwards, safety Geno Stone, offensive tackle John Simpson, cornerback Ronald Darby, and wide receiver/return specialist Devin Duvernay.

Here's what pundits are saying about the Ravens' losses in free agency:

Top Available Running Backs Down to Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, J.K. Dobbins

One of the big stories yesterday was that the top free agent running backs flew off the shelves.

The Ravens, who are in the market for a starting-caliber running back, were often linked to Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, the two biggest names in free agency. While Henry remains available, Barkley reportedly is signing a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was noted in yesterday’s Late for Work that the Ravens reportedly were among Barkley's "serious suitors." However, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that Barkley's decision came down to the Eagles, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.

As for Henry, the Ravens engaged in talks with him yesterday, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

After the Green Bay Packers released Aaron Jones yesterday, several pundits linked him to the Ravens, but he has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

J.K. Dobbins remains a free agent. Joe Mixon has been traded to the Texans.

Tee Higgins Said He'd Like to Play With Lamar Jackson, But Don't Get Your Hopes Up

Amid the free-agent frenzy yesterday, wide receiver Tee Higgins reportedly requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, who applied the franchise tag to him two weeks ago.

When Higgins was asked by NBC Sports' Lawrence Jackson Jr. last month which quarterbacks he'd like to play with besides teammate Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson was among the four players mentioned.

Higgins, who had the best game of his career against the Ravens in 2021 (12 receptions, 194 yards, two touchdowns), catching passes from Jackson is enticing, but also highly unlikely.

It could take giving up a first-round pick to acquire Higgins, and it's hard to imagine the Ravens doing that. It's also nearly unfathomable that the Ravens would (or could) afford to pay him. Not to mention the fact that the Ravens are probably the last team the Bengals would trade him to, if they would even consider trading him at all.

Tyus Bowser Says He'll Play Next Season, Hopes It's With Ravens

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who missed the entire 2023 season with an undisclosed knee injury, recently gave a health update to Aaron Wilson, who covers the NFL for the NBC affiliate in Houston.

"I'll definitely be back next season," Bowser said. "I've been able to figure out what the problem is. … I had surgery, just a quick knee scope.

"It will be exciting just to get myself back healthy, back to myself, because I know I still have it in me to be able to do even more than what I've done in the past seven years that I've been there."

Bowser, who is entering the final year of his contract, is perhaps the leading candidate to be a cap casualty. The Ravens would clear $5.5 million in cap space while eating $2 million in dead money by releasing Bowser, according to Spotrac.

Bowser said he is hoping to be back in Baltimore.

"I love it up there," Bowser said. "The Ravens have been so good to me. Love the coaching staff, the players. …. Hopefully I'm back up there next year, so we'll see how it goes." [quote]

Bowser, 28, recorded career-high seven sacks in 2021 but has played just nine games since.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Reports: Ravens Land Derrick Henry

The Ravens have secured one of the best running backs in the league over the past six seasons.
news

Rumor Mill: Derrick Henry Speaking With Multiple Teams

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Takeaways From Day 1 of Free Agency

Running backs are hot this year. The guard market exploded out of the gates. Ravens free agents moved fast.
news

Steelers Add Russell Wilson; AFC North Gets Tougher

The Browns traded for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade.
news

Justin Madubuike Is 'Hungry' to Prove He's Still Improving

Fresh off signing his four-year contract extension, Ravens DT Justin Madubuike is feeling motivated to prove this is just the beginning.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Reportedly Among 'Serious Suitors' for Saquon Barkley

Pundits react to Justin Madubuike deal. Derrick Henry joining the Ravens would be "nasty stuff." Potential Ravens free agent targets listed. Buzz is multiple Ravens defenders could follow Mike Macdonald to Seattle.
news

5 Takeaways From Justin Madubuike's Contract Extension

The Ravens and Justin Madubuike agreed to a blockbuster four-year extension. Here's what you need to know.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Going Running Back Shopping

The markets for several of the Ravens' own free agents may be cool. Why the Ravens won't buy a wide receiver. The Ravens' guard situation is fascinating.
news

Justin Madubuike Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike have reached a reported four-year, $98 million deal.
news

Ravens Get Compensatory Pick; Here's Their Full List of Picks

The Ravens have received a fourth-round compensatory pick (No. 134 overall) after losing Ben Powers last offseason.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Will Try to 'Defend the Fort' Next Week in Free Agency

Pundit thinks Ravens are the best fit for Deebo Samuel if traded. Three free agents who would be good fits for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson doesn't crack the top five in PFF's top 101 players. Matthew Judon says Jackson is the hardest player in the league to plan for,
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising