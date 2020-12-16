Tyus Bowser Is Rising to the Occasion During Playoff Push

It was an extraordinary moment in a memorable game, and Bowser's third interception in the last four games.

Not only did Bowser make an amazing catch by pulling the football into his body as he tumbled to the ground, but he bounced up quickly and nearly scored on the interception return. His play set up a 1-yard touchdown run by J.K. Dobbins, a key momentum swing during Baltimore's 47-42 victory.

The mild-mannered Bowser doesn't like to boast, but he's on a roll. Teammate Matthew Judon won't let Bowser get away with downplaying how well he's playing.

"Honestly, Tyus deserves a lot more credit, man," Judon said. "It's hard. You've seen people dropping balls in the cold, and he came up with it one-handed. That's his third pick in four weeks. So, he's been working hard behind the scenes. He catches and throws almost every day. You all have to respect this man in coverage, man. Respect him – he can rush, and he can cover. He does both, and he's an extremely hard worker."

Bowser is having a career season during a contract year, but you could sense the momentum building for him last season when he started putting things together. Coming off a quiet 2018 season when he recorded just 0.5 sacks, Bowser faced a make-or-break year in 2019 and he responded. Finishing with career highs in sacks (five) and tackles (23) last season, Bowser showed the ability that the Ravens expected when they made him a second-round pick out of Houston in 2017.

This year, Bowser has taken things to the next level. He already has a career-high 26 tackles to go along with two sacks and five passes defended, and his improvement in pass coverage has really opened eyes. Because the Ravens have three of the league's top cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, opponents often prefer to attack their linebackers through the air. Cleveland tried that repeatedly Monday night, looking to match up running back Kareem Hunt against a linebacker.

However, Mayfield made a mistake when he thought he could squeeze a sideline pass intended for Rashard Higgins past Bowser. He read the play perfectly and let his talent take over.