Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams Can't Wait To Chase Quarterbacks Together

While the Ravens have Terrell Suggs locking down one starting spot and young, talented rushers Matt Judon and Za'Darius Smith, Baltimore is always looking for more players to get after the quarterback, and will find* *roles for its two explosive rookies.

Bowser recorded 8.5 sacks in just eight games last season as a senior. Williams had 18.5 sacks over the past two years at Alabama. Williams said they have similar playing styles.

"Tyus is a great player. He has heart. He can drop, cover, can play the run, can rush the passer [and the] same with me," Williams said. "The only thing that I can say is that we both have the will to compete. We are not going to bow down [to] anybody."

Before the two prospects came together in Baltimore, they also shared another similarity. Both had to answer questions about their character, stemming from college red flags.

Bowser missed a month of his senior season after getting into a fight with one of his teammates, linebacker Matthew Adams. As then-Houston Head Coach Tom Herman said at the time, the two got over-competitive when playing some "silly games" meant to loosen up during a weekly practice tradition. The scuffle resulted in a broken orbital (eye) bone for Bowser.

Bowser said every NFL team asked him about the fight to get his side of the story.

"I just manned up about it, told them the truth," Bowser said. "We are grown men about it; we are 21 years old. We are still young, we still got more life to live [and] we learned from it. We are still good friends, and we just moved on and are doing what we have to do."

Williams' troubles came away from the field. He admitted to failing multiple drug tests during his time at Alabama and was arrested last September for carrying a pistol without a permit.

The Ravens spent a lot of time talking to Williams before the draft – at Alabama, the combine and a pre-draft visit at the Under Armour Performance Center.

When Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome called Williams to tell him Baltimore was drafting him, Newsome said, "Look, we want to take you here … You'll have to live up to your end of this. We've talked a lot about this … We're going to commit to you."

Newsome told reporters that Williams' improved behavior over the past year played into the team's decision to take the chance on him after he tumbled down draft boards.

Williams, who arrived at the Under Armour Performance Center Thursday wearing a sweatshirt reading "I'm A Father F1rst," was asked Friday what motivated that personal growth.