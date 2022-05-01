Rumor Mill: Ravens Undrafted Free Agents Tracker

Apr 30, 2022 at 09:41 PM
Clifton-Brown
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
Draft-Rumor-Mill

QB Anthony Brown, Oregon

2021 stats: 14 games, 2,989 yards, 19 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

The 6-foot-1 Brown completed 64.1 percent of his passes last season. He's also a threat with his legs, rushing for 658 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He has been compared to Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who played against Brown in the Pac-12 and was also undrafted.

WR Trevon Clark, California

2021 stats: 10 games, 33 catches, 658 yards, 4 touchdowns

The 6-foot-4 Clark was Cal's main deep threat in 2021, averaging 19.94 yards per catch. He was the first Cal player in five years to have two catches of at least 50 yards in the same game. Clark spent two seasons at El Camino Junior College before blossoming into more polished receiver at Cal.

WR Emeka Emezie, North Carolina State

2021 stats: 12 games, 60 catches, 802 yards, 6 touchdowns

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emezie wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine but had an impressive showing at North Carolina State's Pro Day. Emezie hopes to follow recent North Carolina State wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (Patriots) and Kelvin Harmon (Commanders) onto an NFL roster.

ILB Diego Fagot, Navy

2021 stats: 12 games, 94 tackles, 1 sack, 11 tackles for loss

Fagot was invited to the East-West Shrine game and the Ravens' local Pro Day. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Fagot is a solid hitter who projects as an inside linebacker. He was excellent against the run at Navy with 282 career tackles.

QB Tre Ford, University of Waterloo (Canada)

2021 stats: 7 games, 1,770 yards, 12 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Ford had a strong showing at the University of Buffalo's Pro Day after his university football season in Canada. He also participated in the Bills' local Pro Day on April 8. He's not a tall quarterback at 5-foot-11, but he's elusive and has been clocked at 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.

ILB Zakoby McClain, Auburn

2021 stats: 12 games, 95 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 tackles for loss

McClain led Auburn in tackles each of the last two seasons. He also played special teams early in his college career, which could be another avenue for McClain to compete for a roster spot. His 100-yard interception return for a touchdown is the longest in Auburn history.

LB Jeremiah Moon, Florida

2021 stats: 10 games, 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss

Moon had trouble staying healthy during his college career, but was productive when on the field. He was a medical redshirt in 2016 and spent six years playing at the college level. He's a sure tackler and run defender who projects as an inside linebacker.

RB Ricky Person Jr., North Carolina State

2021 stats: 12 games, 636 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Person was plagued by injuries early his college career, but he played 12 games in each of the last two seasons. Person improved as a blocker picking up blitzes as a senior, which he hopes improves his chances to stick in the NFL.

ILB Josh Ross, Michigan

2021 stats: 14 games, 106 tackles,0.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss

Ross was a major player for Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan last year. He was teammates with edge rusher David Ojabo who the Ravens drafted in the second round, and will compete for a longer look at inside linebacker.

OLB Charles Wiley, Texas-San Antonio

2021 stats: 14 games, 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss

Wiley is viewed as a solid prospect at outside linebacker for a 3-4 scheme like the Ravens deploy. Listed at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Wiley showed promise as a pass rusher with a quick first step. He spent three seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Texas-San Antonio.

DB Denzel Williams, Villanova

2021 stats: 10 games, 16 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 passes defensed

Williams played at Villanova last season as a grad transfer from Sacred Heart. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Williams' strength is man coverage and he will likely to see reps as a nickel corner to see if he can make the leap to the NFL.

WR Devon Williams, Oregon

2021 stats: 10 games, 35 catches, 557 yards, 4 touchdowns

Williams is a big target at 6-foot-5, 207 pounds who was invited to the Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and had an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump that ranked fourth among wide receivers.

DT Rayshad Nichols, Stephen F. Austin

Nichols earned second-team All-Western Athletic Conference recognition after leading his squad with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks among his 51 tackles in 12 games (10 starts).

OL Aron Johnson, South Dakota State

The 6-foot-5, 303-pound blocker who has experience at both left and right tackle and is strong in run blocking.

Related Content

news

Sam Koch's Future Uncertain After Ravens Draft Punter

Sam Koch, the Ravens' punter since 2006, could be departing after Baltimore drafted Jordan Stout in the fourth round.

news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Restocked Their Talent in 2022 Draft

The Ravens entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a lot of needs and didn't scratch them all, but there's no way you can walk away feeling short-changed.

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with who the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas.

news

Five Things to Know About Daniel Faalele

A native of Australia, Faalele will be the Ravens' biggest offensive lineman and has been compared to Orlando Brown Jr.

news

Five Things to Know About Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Alabama cornerback was a highly-regarded recruit who was a track standout in high school.

news

Five Things to Know About Charlie Kolar

A 6-foot-6 tight end, Kolar was a major red zone threat at Iowa State with excellent hands.

news

Five Things to Know About Jordan Stout

The Penn State punter was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and led the country in average hang time.

news

Five Things to Know About Isaiah Likely

A tight end with deceptive speed, Isaiah Likely produced big plays in college and had over 2,000 receiving yards at Coastal Carolina.

news

Five Things to Know About Damarion Williams

The JUCO transfer is a feisty slot cornerback who got his hands on a lot of passes.

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Badie

The versatile running back from Missouri is an excellent pass-catcher who wants to be a firefighter after his playing career ends.

news

Late for Work 4/30: Pundits Agree That Ravens Are Having a Great Draft

The Ravens again get incredible value with David Ojabo and Travis Jones picks. Praise for Day 1 picks continues. The Ravens and Marquise Brown get kudos for the way they handled his trade.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising