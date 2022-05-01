Rumor Mill: Ravens Undrafted Free Agents Tracker

QB Anthony Brown, Oregon
2021 stats: 14 games, 2,989 yards, 19 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
The 6-foot-1 Brown completed 64.1 percent of his passes last season. He's also a threat with his legs, rushing for 658 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He has been compared to Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who played against Brown in the Pac-12 and was also undrafted.
WR Trevon Clark, California
2021 stats: 10 games, 33 catches, 658 yards, 4 touchdowns
The 6-foot-4 Clark was Cal's main deep threat in 2021, averaging 19.94 yards per catch. He was the first Cal player in five years to have two catches of at least 50 yards in the same game. Clark spent two seasons at El Camino Junior College before blossoming into more polished receiver at Cal.
WR Emeka Emezie, North Carolina State
2021 stats: 12 games, 60 catches, 802 yards, 6 touchdowns
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emezie wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine but had an impressive showing at North Carolina State's Pro Day. Emezie hopes to follow recent North Carolina State wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (Patriots) and Kelvin Harmon (Commanders) onto an NFL roster.
ILB Diego Fagot, Navy
2021 stats: 12 games, 94 tackles, 1 sack, 11 tackles for loss
Fagot was invited to the East-West Shrine game and the Ravens' local Pro Day. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Fagot is a solid hitter who projects as an inside linebacker. He was excellent against the run at Navy with 282 career tackles.
QB Tre Ford, University of Waterloo (Canada)
2021 stats: 7 games, 1,770 yards, 12 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
Ford had a strong showing at the University of Buffalo's Pro Day after his university football season in Canada. He also participated in the Bills' local Pro Day on April 8. He's not a tall quarterback at 5-foot-11, but he's elusive and has been clocked at 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.
ILB Zakoby McClain, Auburn
2021 stats: 12 games, 95 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 tackles for loss
McClain led Auburn in tackles each of the last two seasons. He also played special teams early in his college career, which could be another avenue for McClain to compete for a roster spot. His 100-yard interception return for a touchdown is the longest in Auburn history.
LB Jeremiah Moon, Florida
2021 stats: 10 games, 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss
Moon had trouble staying healthy during his college career, but was productive when on the field. He was a medical redshirt in 2016 and spent six years playing at the college level. He's a sure tackler and run defender who projects as an inside linebacker.
RB Ricky Person Jr., North Carolina State
2021 stats: 12 games, 636 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry
The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Person was plagued by injuries early his college career, but he played 12 games in each of the last two seasons. Person improved as a blocker picking up blitzes as a senior, which he hopes improves his chances to stick in the NFL.
ILB Josh Ross, Michigan
2021 stats: 14 games, 106 tackles,0.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss
Ross was a major player for Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan last year. He was teammates with edge rusher David Ojabo who the Ravens drafted in the second round, and will compete for a longer look at inside linebacker.
OLB Charles Wiley, Texas-San Antonio
2021 stats: 14 games, 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss
Wiley is viewed as a solid prospect at outside linebacker for a 3-4 scheme like the Ravens deploy. Listed at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Wiley showed promise as a pass rusher with a quick first step. He spent three seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Texas-San Antonio.
DB Denzel Williams, Villanova
2021 stats: 10 games, 16 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 passes defensed
Williams played at Villanova last season as a grad transfer from Sacred Heart. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Williams' strength is man coverage and he will likely to see reps as a nickel corner to see if he can make the leap to the NFL.
WR Devon Williams, Oregon
2021 stats: 10 games, 35 catches, 557 yards, 4 touchdowns
Williams is a big target at 6-foot-5, 207 pounds who was invited to the Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and had an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump that ranked fourth among wide receivers.
DT Rayshad Nichols, Stephen F. Austin
Nichols earned second-team All-Western Athletic Conference recognition after leading his squad with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks among his 51 tackles in 12 games (10 starts).
OL Aron Johnson, South Dakota State
The 6-foot-5, 303-pound blocker who has experience at both left and right tackle and is strong in run blocking.