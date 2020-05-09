Undrafted Rookie Signing Tracker

TE Eli Wolf, Georgia

6-foot-4, 236 pounds; 13 catches, 194 yards, 1 touchdown

Wolf played just one season at Georgia as a graduate transfer from Tennessee. He was a wide receiver in high school and has improved his blocking since moving to tight end. The Ravens could be eyeing more depth at the position after trading Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons.

S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

6-foot-0, 190 pounds; 60 tackles, 2 for loss, 4 interceptions, 9 pass breakups

Warrior is the son of former NFL cornerback Dale Carter, who played for the Ravens (2014-15) along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. Warrior's four interceptions last season were a career high. He will join seventh-round pick Geno Stone as a new safety competing for a role.

CB Khalil Dorsey, Northern Arizona

5-foot-9, 170 pounds; 68 tackles, 1 for loss, 12 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles

Dorsey was an All-Big-Sky selection for four straight seasons and finished with eight career interceptions. His draft status was likely hurt by the cancellation of his Pro Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he will compete for a place in the Ravens' talented and deep secondary.

CB Josh Nurse, Utah

6-foot-3, 200 pounds; 27 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Nurse played in all 14 games last season and started the final 10 at right cornerback. He began his college career at as a walk-on and made an immediate impact on special teams before playing his way into a starter's role. His talent on special teams may give him his best chance to make the Ravens' roster.

WR Jaylon Moore, Tennessee-Martin

6-foot-2, 190 pounds; 16 catches, 292 yards, 5 touchdowns

Missing five games due to injury last season kept Moore's statistics from being more impressive. As a junior, Moore was healthy and caught 52 passes for 799 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 15.5 yards per catch. He was a high school hurdler and elevates well to make contested catches.

EDGE Marcus Willoughby, Elon

6-foot-3, 253 pounds; 65 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 7 sacks

Willoughby made a huge jump as a pass rusher after getting just 2 ½ sacks as a junior. A strong showing at the College Gridiron Showcase in January, an event for small school players, helped his resume. The Ravens re-signed veteran Pernell McPhee on Tuesday, but they did not draft an edge rusher and Willoughby is a raw prospect with upside.

OLB/DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

6-foot-2, 262-pounds; 43 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks

Rivers was a highly-touted prospect but was dismissed from Georgia after one season due to reported multiple marijuana arrests. After transferring to East Mississippi Community College, he resurfaced in the SEC at Mississippi State, where he led the team with eight tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior.

WR Michael Dereus, Georgetown

6-foot-1, 210 pounds; 41 receptions, 726 yards, 5 touchdowns

Dereus was named to the All-Patriot League first team after leading the Hoyas in receiving yards and tying for the team lead in touchdowns. He'll compete in a deep wide receiver room, including rookies Devin Duvernay (third round) and James Proche (sixth round).

C Sean Pollard, Clemson

6-foot-5, 322 pounds

Pollard started games all four years at Clemson. He was at right tackle for his first two seasons, left guard as a junior, then center for all 15 games as a senior. He has good size and versatility, and will join two other interior offensive line draft picks in Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson.

OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri

6-foot-3, 313 pounds

Colon-Castillo was a three-year starter at center. He was the 10th-ranked center on ESPN Mel Kiper's big board heading into the draft. With the Ravens, Colon-Castillo is expected to compete for a roster spot as a backup interior offensive lineman. Matt Skura started the first 11 games at center for the Ravens last season before suffering a season-ending injury, and 2019 undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari started the rest of the way.

CB Jeff Hector, Redlands

6-foot-0, 180 pounds; 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 8 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles

A first-team Division III All-American, Hector was a playmaker at cornerback throughout his college career. He had eight interceptions as a senior and returned three of those picks for touchdowns. Hector was not invited to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and will try to become the first player from Redlands to make an NFL roster since wide receiver Brian DeRoo, who played three seasons for the Baltimore Colts (1979-81).

QB Tyler Huntley, Utah

6-foot-1, 205 pounds; 220-of-301 (73.1 %), 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions