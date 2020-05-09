Undrafted Rookie Signing Tracker

G Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound blocker is a big-bodied power blocker who was named to the second-team Mountain West conference squad after starting 12 games at left guard last season. The Ravens continue to add young developmental pieces along the interior offensive line.
G Evan Adams, Syracuse
6-foot-6, 352 pounds
Adams started 45 games at guard for Syracuse, 33 at right guard and 12 at left guard. The Ravens drafted two interior offensive linemen, Tyre Phillips (third round) and Ben Bredeson (fourth round), but Adams will be part of the mix competing for a roster spot after the retirement of Marshal Yanda.
DT Aaron Crawford, North Carolina
6-foot-2, 290 pounds; 50 tackles, 9 for loss, 3 sacks
Stopping the run as North Carolina's nose tackle was Crawford's forte. He was honorable mention All-ACC and his 91.2 run defensive grade by Pro Football Focus was the best among Power Five defensive linemen. After playing just two games as a junior due to a knee injury, Crawford bounced back with a strong senior year.
ILB Kristian Welch, Iowa
6-foot-3, 238 pounds; 87 tackles, 9 for loss, 3 sacks
The Ravens coaching staff has strong ties to Iowa's program and obviously liked the information on Welch, one of Iowa's team captains. Baltimore drafted two talented inside linebackers in Patrick Queen (first round) and Malik Harrison (third round). But the Ravens are clearly revamping the position and Welch is another young prospect who will get a look.
TE Jake Breeland, Oregon
6-foot-5, 252 pounds; 26 catches, 405 yards, 6 touchdowns
Breeland played just six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. He wasn't ready to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, which likely hurt his draft stock. However, Breeland has the combination skillset of pass catching and run blocking that teams covet in tight ends. Oregon lined up Breeland in the slot, split out wide, in the backfield, or at the traditional tight end position. Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves utilizing tight ends, and the trade of Hayden Hurst to Atlanta opened a roster spot that wasn't filled with a draft pick.
P Dom Maggio, Wake Forest
6-foot-3, 190 pounds; 46.8 yards per punt, 30 punts inside 20-yard line
Maggio led the ACC with 30 punts of 50 yards or more last season, and he was also the holder on placekicks. The native of Monkton, Md. attended Boys Latin High School in Baltimore where he was a punter, kicker and team captain. His father, Kirk, was a punter at UCLA.
EDGE John Daka, James Madison
6-foot-2, 227 pounds; 67 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks
Daka was a second-team All-American after his career-high sack total of 16.5. He was the FCS leader in sacks and tackles for loss. The Ravens did not draft an edge rusher and Daka has an opportunity to add depth at the position. The native of Upper Marlboro, Md. is excited about staying close to home to pursue his NFL dream.
TE Eli Wolf, Georgia
6-foot-4, 236 pounds; 13 catches, 194 yards, 1 touchdown
Wolf played just one season at Georgia as a graduate transfer from Tennessee. He was a wide receiver in high school and has improved his blocking since moving to tight end. The Ravens could be eyeing more depth at the position after trading Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons.
S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
6-foot-0, 190 pounds; 60 tackles, 2 for loss, 4 interceptions, 9 pass breakups
Warrior is the son of former NFL cornerback Dale Carter, who played for the Ravens (2014-15) along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. Warrior's four interceptions last season were a career high. He will join seventh-round pick Geno Stone as a new safety competing for a role.
CB Khalil Dorsey, Northern Arizona
5-foot-9, 170 pounds; 68 tackles, 1 for loss, 12 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles
Dorsey was an All-Big-Sky selection for four straight seasons and finished with eight career interceptions. His draft status was likely hurt by the cancellation of his Pro Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he will compete for a place in the Ravens' talented and deep secondary.
CB Josh Nurse, Utah
6-foot-3, 200 pounds; 27 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Nurse played in all 14 games last season and started the final 10 at right cornerback. He began his college career at as a walk-on and made an immediate impact on special teams before playing his way into a starter's role. His talent on special teams may give him his best chance to make the Ravens' roster.
WR Jaylon Moore, Tennessee-Martin
6-foot-2, 190 pounds; 16 catches, 292 yards, 5 touchdowns
Missing five games due to injury last season kept Moore's statistics from being more impressive. As a junior, Moore was healthy and caught 52 passes for 799 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 15.5 yards per catch. He was a high school hurdler and elevates well to make contested catches.
EDGE Marcus Willoughby, Elon
6-foot-3, 253 pounds; 65 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 7 sacks
Willoughby made a huge jump as a pass rusher after getting just 2 ½ sacks as a junior. A strong showing at the College Gridiron Showcase in January, an event for small school players, helped his resume. The Ravens re-signed veteran Pernell McPhee on Tuesday, but they did not draft an edge rusher and Willoughby is a raw prospect with upside.
OLB/DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
6-foot-2, 262-pounds; 43 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks
Rivers was a highly-touted prospect but was dismissed from Georgia after one season due to reported multiple marijuana arrests. After transferring to East Mississippi Community College, he resurfaced in the SEC at Mississippi State, where he led the team with eight tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior.
WR Michael Dereus, Georgetown
6-foot-1, 210 pounds; 41 receptions, 726 yards, 5 touchdowns
Dereus was named to the All-Patriot League first team after leading the Hoyas in receiving yards and tying for the team lead in touchdowns. He'll compete in a deep wide receiver room, including rookies Devin Duvernay (third round) and James Proche (sixth round).
C Sean Pollard, Clemson
6-foot-5, 322 pounds
Pollard started games all four years at Clemson. He was at right tackle for his first two seasons, left guard as a junior, then center for all 15 games as a senior. He has good size and versatility, and will join two other interior offensive line draft picks in Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson.
OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri
6-foot-3, 313 pounds
Colon-Castillo was a three-year starter at center. He was the 10th-ranked center on ESPN Mel Kiper's big board heading into the draft. With the Ravens, Colon-Castillo is expected to compete for a roster spot as a backup interior offensive lineman. Matt Skura started the first 11 games at center for the Ravens last season before suffering a season-ending injury, and 2019 undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari started the rest of the way.
CB Jeff Hector, Redlands
6-foot-0, 180 pounds; 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 8 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles
A first-team Division III All-American, Hector was a playmaker at cornerback throughout his college career. He had eight interceptions as a senior and returned three of those picks for touchdowns. Hector was not invited to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and will try to become the first player from Redlands to make an NFL roster since wide receiver Brian DeRoo, who played three seasons for the Baltimore Colts (1979-81).
QB Tyler Huntley, Utah
6-foot-1, 205 pounds; 220-of-301 (73.1 %), 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
Huntley was selected first team All-Pac-12 last season ahead of Justin Herbert of Oregon, who was the sixth pick in the draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. During his high school career, Huntley bested Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when their two teams met during a high school playoff game in South Florida. Led by Huntley, Hallendale High defeated Boynton Beach High, 38-36, on a last-minute field goal. Jackson still remembers.
FB Bronson Rechsteiner, Kennesaw State
5-foot-10, 223 pounds; 909 yards, 7 touchdowns, 8.1 yards per carry
Rechsteiner is the son of former pro wrestler Rick Steiner, who was known as the "Dog Faced Gremlin" during his days with the WCW and WWF. At Kennesaw State, Rechsteiner was an excellent blocker and runner who averaged 8.1 yards per carry as a senior. Named after the actor Charles Bronson, Rechsteiner still works out with legendary pro wrestlers including Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts.
K Nick Vogel, Alabama-Birmingham
5-foot-10, 190 pounds; 19-for-23 field goals, 37-for-37 extra points
Vogel was one of the country's best kickers last season, ending his senior year by making his final 11 kicks. He was named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week in October after making four field goals in one game. The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in NFL history in Justin Tucker. However, several kickers have made names for themselves during Ravens training camp and landed with other teams, including Graham Gano, Robbie Gould, Wil Lutz and Kaare Vedvik. The Ravens are the best in the business in grooming undrafted kickers.