Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Super Bowl Throwback for New Orleans

New Orleans is always a special place for the Ravens and fans as the site of their Super Bowl XLVII victory.
As the Ravens go back there for Monday Night Football in Week 9, Baltimore will wear the same uniform combination from that special night back in 2013. It's a Super Bowl throwback.
Outside of the Super Bowl, the white/black combination is not traditionally the Ravens' luckiest uniform, with an all-time record of 34-52 (.395). However, the Ravens won in it in New England in Week 3.
Speaking of uniforms, former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II, who is now with the Saints (but currently injured), is clearly still in love with the Ravens' look.