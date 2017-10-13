Update on Injured Reserve Talents RB Danny Woodhead, CB Maurice Canady





Head Coach John Harbaugh provided an update Friday on the Ravens' two candidates to come off injured reserve: running back Danny Woodhead and cornerback Maurice Canady.

Players who go on injured reserve can't play in a game for a minimum of eight games. They can begin practicing after six weeks.

That means Canady, who injured his knee at the beginning of training camp, is eligible to being practicing next week and can play in his first game in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

Harbaugh said Canady has a chance to return to practice next week as soon as he's eligible.

"It's on our radar," Harbaugh said. "Maurice is in the ballpark for that. He's been seeing the doctors, he's been rehabbing hard. We'll just have to see where we're at starting next week."

Woodhead, who injured his hamstring on the Ravens' first drive of the season, is eligible to return to game action for the Week 11 game in Green Bay, after Baltimore's bye. He isn't as far along in his rehab as Canady.

"Danny wouldn't be practicing next week – I can tell you that," Harbaugh said. "That evaluation goes on. It'll be soon; he becomes eligible [to practice] here shortly."

Both players could have a major impact on their respective sides of the ball when they return.

After projected starting nickel cornerback Tavon Young went down with an ACL tear in organized team activities, Canady stepped up and was very impressive. The 2016 sixth-round pick is long, fast, aggressive and has great ball skills.

When Canady injured his knee, it forced veteran Lardarius Webb to move into the slot corner spot, which he has played well. But even Webb said earlier this season that he's a placeholder for Canady.

Woodhead caught three passes for 33 yards on the Ravens' first drive of the year, including a one-handed first-down grab. It was immediately clear how he would help Baltimore move the chains with his excellent quickness and route-running.