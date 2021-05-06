Versatility Is a Trademark of Ravens' 2021 Draft Picks

Versatility is a trait Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale covets, finding players who can line up in different spots yet maintain their effectiveness. Baltimore found an edge rusher with the potential to be an every-down player in fifth-round outside linebacker Daelin Hayes of Notre Dame. Linebackers and defensive backs who defend the pass well, but who can also be timely blitzers, give Martindale even more freedom to dial up a variety of schemes.

"You've heard me say many times that this is a position-less defense, so we have guys playing all over the place," Martindale said.

First-round edge rusher Odafe Oweh of Penn State (31st overall) was an attractive pick for the Ravens' decision-makers, not only because they like his pass-rushing skills, but because he creates havoc as a run defender barging into the backfield. In situations where the opponent uses a hurry-up offense and there isn't time to make defensive substitutions, Oweh's versatility as both a run defender and pass rusher can be extremely valuable.

"With his athleticism, that we've already talked about, he can play a bunch of different spots," Martindale said. "We're going to have a lot of fun with him. Not only on first and second down, but especially when we get to third down – moving him around, and we'll create our matchups from there, and watch him go to work.

"He had a great interview in the process. We're not one of those defenses with just one front, one coverage. We do some things a little bit differently than most. He understood the concepts of it."