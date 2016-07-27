Veteran Left Tackle Jake Long Getting Knee Re-Examined Before Signing

Jul 27, 2016 at 10:18 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

27_long_news.jpg


Veteran left tackle Jake Long still has a hurdle to clear before officially joining the Ravens.

The former No. 1 overall pick will get his right knee examined by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews to determine whether there are lingering concerns from back-to-back tears to the same ACL in 2013 and 2014. Andrews performed the surgeries on Long after both tears.

Long reported to Baltimore Wednesday to go through a physical and sign with the Ravens, but he and the team determined he should visit with Andrews to get another look at the knee.

Long, 31, spent last year with the Atlanta Falcons but only played in four games. Before getting hurt, he was one of the game's top offensive linemen and made four Pro Bowls.

If the Ravens end up signing Long after his visit with Andrews, the veteran lineman would give the them some valuable depth up front. He would likely end up competing with James Hurst and De'Ondre Wesley for the backup tackle spot behind rookie Ronnie Stanley. Long could also provide important veteran mentorship to Stanley because the 2008 first-rounder was also an immediate starter upon entering the league.

Baltimore currently has an open spot on the 90-man roster, so the team would not have to release anybody to make room for him Long.

