Veteran OT Jake Announces He's Joining Ravens

Jul 26, 2016 at 07:04 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens reportedly added more competition at offensive tackle on the eve of training camp.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have agreed to a deal with veteran Jake Long. Long will reportedly fly to Baltimore tonight to sign a contract.

Long announced the move on Twitter:

So excited to be a part of the Ravens organization!! Back to football and a lot to prove. Time to get to work!! — Jake Long (@JakeLong77) July 26, 2016

Long was the No. 1 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and went to the Pro Bowl in his first four seasons. He started all but two games during that time.

Then the 6-foot-7, 322-pound Michigan product began to run into injury issues. After signing a four-year, $34 million deal with the Rams in 2013, Long's two campaigns in St. Louis ended with an ACL tear in the same knee.

Long, 31, was a cap casualty the following year and was picked up last season by the Atlanta Falcons as a backup offensive tackle. He played in just four games. Long is entering his ninth season.

In Baltimore, Long would presumably compete with James Hurst, among others, for the backup tackle job behind rookie first-round pick Ronnie Stanley and right tackle Rick Wagner. He could also provide important mentorship to Stanley as a first-year starter.

Long would still have to pass his physical. If the signing goes through, the Ravens will have reached their 90-man roster limit. They had an open spot after the release of veteran tackle Eugene Monroe.

