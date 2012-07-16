Vonta Leach Says Ray Rice Will Sign





Ravens fullback Vonta Leach says there will be good news by the 4 p.m. franchise deadline.

One of running back Ray Rice's closest friends on the team, Leach hit Twitter to break the news.

It came after ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted, "Would be an upset if the Ravens and their franchise player Ray Rice were able to strike a long-term deal by today's 4 ET deadline."

Leach responded: "@AdamSchefter yep it will be but I think we will have goods news at 4pm."

Then Leach expanded on his prediction: "@RayRice27 and the #ravens will get a deal done."

Leach says that Rice entered the team's complex at about 3:30 p.m. and there are media reports that talks between the two sides continue.