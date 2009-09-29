Vote for Flacco





Vote for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco * *for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for the games played on September 27 - 28. Flacco, who went 25-of-35 for 342 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 34-3 win over the Browns, goes up against Philadelpia Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Fans can vote for one player in each category on NFL.com/FedEx from 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday through noon EST on Friday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. The winners will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com.

For a second season, fans can tune into the "FedEx Air & Ground Lowdown" posted exclusively on NFL.com/FedEx starting Wednesday mornings. The show examines the nominees in the Air & Ground categories through exclusive video highlights and expert analysis. NFL Network's Rich Eisen and Marshall Faulk host the weekly five-minute show.

A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:

Baltimore's Joe Flacco completed 25 of 35 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 34-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.

completed 25 of 35 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 34-3 win over the Cleveland Browns. Philadelphia's Kevin Kolb completed 24 of 34 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Indianapolis' Peyton Manning completed 24 of 35 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, and won his 120th career game in the Colts' 31-10 victory at Arizona on Sunday Night Football.