Vote for Flacco

Vote for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco * *for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for the games played on September 27 - 28. Flacco, who went 25-of-35 for 342 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 34-3 win over the Browns, goes up against Philadelpia Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.
Fans can vote for one player in each category on NFL.com/FedEx from 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday through noon EST on Friday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. The winners will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com.
For a second season, fans can tune into the "FedEx Air & Ground Lowdown" posted exclusively on NFL.com/FedEx starting Wednesday mornings. The show examines the nominees in the Air & Ground categories through exclusive video highlights and expert analysis. NFL Network's Rich Eisen and Marshall Faulk host the weekly five-minute show.
A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:
- Baltimore's Joe Flacco completed 25 of 35 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 34-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
- Philadelphia's Kevin Kolb completed 24 of 34 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Indianapolis' Peyton Manning completed 24 of 35 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, and won his 120th career game in the Colts' 31-10 victory at Arizona on Sunday Night Football.
