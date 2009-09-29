Vote for Flacco

Sep 29, 2009 at 06:17 AM
359209844a6241c8bc456dcc5beddcf2.jpg


Vote for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco * *for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for the games played on September 27 - 28. Flacco, who went 25-of-35 for 342 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 34-3 win over the Browns, goes up against Philadelpia Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Fans can vote for one player in each category on NFL.com/FedEx from 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday through noon EST on Friday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. The winners will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com.

For a second season, fans can tune into the "FedEx Air & Ground Lowdown" posted exclusively on NFL.com/FedEx starting Wednesday mornings. The show examines the nominees in the Air & Ground categories through exclusive video highlights and expert analysis. NFL Network's Rich Eisen and Marshall Faulk host the weekly five-minute show.

A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:

  • Baltimore's Joe Flacco completed 25 of 35 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 34-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
  • Philadelphia's Kevin Kolb completed 24 of 34 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Indianapolis' Peyton Manning completed 24 of 35 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, and won his 120th career game in the Colts' 31-10 victory at Arizona on Sunday Night Football.

[

2107aae5dbc54ef9a3d650ad23507fea.jpg

](http://www.nfl.com/partner?partnerType=players-air-and-ground)

