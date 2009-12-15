Vote for Oher and Rice

](http://www.nfl.com/partner?partnerType=players-air-and-ground)

Vote for Ravens T Michael Oher for the NFL Rookie of the Week for the games played on Dec. 10-14. Oher led an offensive line that did not allow a sack and paved the way for franchise-record 548 total yards in the Ravens'48-3 win over the Detroit Lions. He goes up against Claveland linebacker Marcus Bernard, Houston linebacker Brian Cushing, N.Y. Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks and Washington linebacker Brian Orakpo.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 am ET and ending Friday at noon ET to determine the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/rookies.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLIV in South Florida.

A closer look at the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week finalists:

