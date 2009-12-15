Vote for Oher and Rice

Dec 15, 2009 at 06:38 AM
1c2865bd964645019c3975df66443340.jpg


Vote for Ravens RB Ray Rice for the NFL Ground Player of the Week for the games played on Dec. 10-14. Rice, who rushed 13 times for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown, goes up against Green Bay's Ryan Grant and San Francisco's Frank Gore.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 am ET and ending Friday at noon ET. The winner will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/fedex.

A closer look at the FedEx Ground Player of the Week finalists:

  • Baltimore's RAY RICErushed 13 times for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 48-3 win over the Lions. He also four catches for 53 yards in helping the Ravens set several franchise records.
  • Green Bay's RYAN GRANT rushed 20 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 21-14 victory against the Chicago Bears.
  • San Francisco's FRANK GOREcarried the ball 25 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

[

bba9edf9ffe8461da457cbf066eef52c.jpg

](http://www.nfl.com/partner?partnerType=players-air-and-ground)

Vote for Ravens T Michael Oher for the NFL Rookie of the Week for the games played on Dec. 10-14. Oher led an offensive line that did not allow a sack and paved the way for franchise-record 548 total yards in the Ravens'48-3 win over the Detroit Lions. He goes up against Claveland linebacker Marcus Bernard, Houston linebacker Brian Cushing, N.Y. Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks and Washington linebacker Brian Orakpo.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 am ET and ending Friday at noon ET to determine the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/rookies.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLIV in South Florida.

A closer look at the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week finalists:

  • Baltimore's MICHAEL OHER helped the Ravens' offense pile up a franchise-record 548 total yards (308 rushing and 240 passing), score six touchdowns (five rushing, one passing), and led an offensive line that did not allow a sack in the Ravens'48-3 win over the Detroit Lions.
  • Cleveland's MARCUS BENARD had three tackles including two sacks during the Browns' 13 - 6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football
  • Houston's BRIAN CUSHING made 10 tackles and had one sack in the Texans' 34-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
  • New York Giants' HAKEEM NICKS had four receptions for 110 yards including one 68-yard touchdown in the Giants' 45 - 38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Washington's BRIAN ORAKPO recorded four sacks, forced one fumble and had six tackles in the Redskins' 34-13 win over the Oakland Raiders.

[

b6f8f16399af45388dbdddea98f6a204.jpg

](http://www.nfl.com/partner?partnerType=rookies)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Is Ravens' Veteran WR Habit About to End?

Almost every year, they've added wide receivers with track records to bolster their passing game. But 2022 might be the year they don't do it.
news

Late for Work 3/1: Ravens Trade Back in First Round in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

ESPN pundit says adding a pass rusher such as Von Miller should be the Ravens' top offseason priority. Free safety Marcus Maye is named a player the Ravens should target in free agency. Four Ravens make NFL.com's top 101 free agents rankings.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Will Take Close Look at Malik Willis at Combine

Cleveland is reportedly willing to pay big money to keep free agent tight end David Njoku. Bengals' leading tackler had undergone shoulder surgery.
news

Ravens Could Play in One of Three International Games

The Ravens will not host an international game in 2022, but could face the Jaguars, Saints or Buccaneers abroad.
news

Late for Work 2/28: Blockbuster Trade Scenario Has Ravens Acquiring Amari Cooper 

Who is the Ravens' dream target in the draft? A deep draft bodes well for Baltimore. Joe Hortiz interviews for the Pittsburgh Steelers' GM job. Lamar Jackson responds to Yannick Ngakoue recruiting Calais Campbell.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine ended one year ago today. With this year's event cancelled, we look back on some of the Ravens' top performers.
news

50 Words or Less: Rooting for an Offensive Lineman in Draft

Zach Orr's coaching rise is impressive. Bolstering the offensive line and retaining current players are likelier uses of whatever salary-cap space is carved out than inking a big-name free agent.
news

Under-the-Radar Positions of Interest for Ravens

Baltimore is clearly in the draft market for offensive linemen, pass rushers and cornerbacks. But some less obvious positions are also on the table heading into next week's NFL Combine.
news

Late for Work 2/25: Bengals Reportedly Interested in Bradley Bozeman

One mistake the Ravens must avoid making in the draft. ESPN's Ryan Clark says Lamar Jackson should not even walk on grass in Baltimore without a new contract. The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Jarvis Landry. Would the Ravens have interest in bringing back tight end Maxx Williams? Re-signing Tony Jefferson is a 'worthwhile, low-risk investment.'
news

Ravens Re-Sign Tony Jefferson

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson, one of the Ravens' most respected players, has been re-signed after returning to Baltimore last season. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Daniel Jeremiah Picks Cornerback for Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, a former Ravens scout, sees LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as Baltimore's choice with the 14th pick.
news

Press Release: Ravens Youth Football Grant Now Open

Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising