Vote for Oher and Rice

Vote for Ravens RB Ray Rice for the NFL Ground Player of the Week for the games played on Dec. 10-14. Rice, who rushed 13 times for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown, goes up against Green Bay's Ryan Grant and San Francisco's Frank Gore.
Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 am ET and ending Friday at noon ET. The winner will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/fedex.
A closer look at the FedEx Ground Player of the Week finalists:
- Baltimore's RAY RICErushed 13 times for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 48-3 win over the Lions. He also four catches for 53 yards in helping the Ravens set several franchise records.
- Green Bay's RYAN GRANT rushed 20 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 21-14 victory against the Chicago Bears.
- San Francisco's FRANK GOREcarried the ball 25 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Vote for Ravens T Michael Oher for the NFL Rookie of the Week for the games played on Dec. 10-14. Oher led an offensive line that did not allow a sack and paved the way for franchise-record 548 total yards in the Ravens'48-3 win over the Detroit Lions. He goes up against Claveland linebacker Marcus Bernard, Houston linebacker Brian Cushing, N.Y. Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks and Washington linebacker Brian Orakpo.
Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 am ET and ending Friday at noon ET to determine the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/rookies.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLIV in South Florida.
A closer look at the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week finalists:
- Baltimore's MICHAEL OHER helped the Ravens' offense pile up a franchise-record 548 total yards (308 rushing and 240 passing), score six touchdowns (five rushing, one passing), and led an offensive line that did not allow a sack in the Ravens'48-3 win over the Detroit Lions.
- Cleveland's MARCUS BENARD had three tackles including two sacks during the Browns' 13 - 6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football
- Houston's BRIAN CUSHING made 10 tackles and had one sack in the Texans' 34-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
- New York Giants' HAKEEM NICKS had four receptions for 110 yards including one 68-yard touchdown in the Giants' 45 - 38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Washington's BRIAN ORAKPO recorded four sacks, forced one fumble and had six tackles in the Redskins' 34-13 win over the Oakland Raiders.
