Vote John Harbaugh, Joe Flacco & Ed Reed





Ravens head coach John Harbaugh leads a list of successful coaches that are in the running for the 2008 Motorola NFL Coach of the Year.

In addition to Harbaugh, who captained the Ravens to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth one year after the team was a disappointing 5-11, Tom Coughlin of the New York Giants, Tennessee's Jeff Fisher, Atlanta's Mike Smith, Tony Sparano of the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin are also in contention.

Fans voted on NFL.com for the head coach whose game planning played the greatest role in his team's success this season. Voting took place through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21 to determine the 2008 Motorola NFL Coach of the Year. The winner will be announced at a press conference in Tampa Bay during the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIII.

Looking back on their stellar performance during the Ravens' 11-5 regular season, quarterback Joe Flacco and safety Ed Reed have been nominated for yearly NFL awards.

Flacco is among the final five finalists for the 2008 Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, while Reed is in line for the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honor.

The winner is determined by a fan vote, so do your part to support the two Ravens playmakers.

Flacco is coming off a stellar rookie campaign. The former University of Delaware passer stepped into the starting role from Day 1 and has since flourished. Over the last 11 regular season games – when Baltimore went 9-2 – Flacco registered a 90.2 quarterback rating while tossing 13 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Fans can vote for Flacco for the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Year from now through Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

In addition, Flacco supporters can using phones with Sprint wireless service – an opportunity available only to Sprint customers. This fast, convenient voting method involves texting the wordPEPSI to short code7777. Sprint customers will then receive an interactive text message that links fans to the ballot with the five finalists. Data and text messaging rates may apply.

The winner will be presented the 2008 DIET PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR award during a press conference in Tampa Bay, the site of Super Bowl XLIII, on Thursday, January 29.

Meanwhile, Reed continually made a name for himself as one of the most feared ball-hawks on the field. The former University of Miami standout led the league with nine interceptions and even broke his own NFL record with a 107-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 12.

Reed scored three touchdowns during the regular season, notching a fourth in last Sunday's 27-9 playoff win over the Miami Dolphins (the first of his two picks).

Fans can vote for Reed through 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 to determine the top defender.

The winner of the 2008 GMC SIERRA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR will be announced on Jan. 29 on NFL.com.

A closer look at the 2008 Motorola NFL Coach of the Year nominees:

JOHN HARBAUGH led the Ravens to a playoff berth and 11 regular-season wins this year, third most in franchise history. Coming off of a 5-11 record in 2007, the rookie head coach successfully developed the offensive attack using rookie QB Joe Flacco, who passed for 2,971 yards and 14 touchdowns, and the Ravens AFC leading rushing attack which averaged 148.5 yards per game. The Ravens' 11 victories are an NFL record for most regular season wins by a team with a rookie QB and first-year head coach (tied by 2008 Atlanta Falcons). The Ravens captured a 5-1 record on the road during their past six away games, were second overall for total defensive yards allowed and were also second league-wide for their pass defense, propelled by Ed Reed's NFL-best nine interceptions. Harbaugh was nominated for two Motorola NFL Coach of the Week awards.

Each week, five nominees were chosen for Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL fans voted for the winner on NFL.com and via Sprint wireless. Those results were used to help determine the finalists.

Following is a closer look at the five 2008 DIET PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR finalists:

JOE FLACCO (Baltimore Ravens) – As the Ravens' first round draft choice in 2008, Flacco propelled Baltimore's air attack passing for 2,971 yards, completing 257 of 428 attempts and scoring 16 total touchdowns (14 passing, two rushing). In the season's final 11 games, Flacco guided the Ravens' to a 9-2 record and a playoff berth, registering a 90.2 QB rating, throwing for 2,127 yards and 13 TDs. Flacco threw at least one TD in eight straight games between 10/19-12/7, tying Joe Namath (1965) and Babe Parilli (1952) for the third-longest streak ever among rookie QBs. Flacco tossed at least one TD pass in each of the Ravens' last six road games, totaling nine TDs and a 101.8 passer rating. Flacco, who attended the University of Delaware, was nominated for 10 Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week awards, winning twice.

Each week, five nominees were chosen for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week and NFL fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Those results were used to help determine the finalists.

Following is a closer look at the five 2008 GMC SIERRA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR finalists: