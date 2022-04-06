Late for Work 4/6: Was Eric DeCosta Bluffing or Showing His Hand?

Analyzing Whether Poker-Faced Eric DeCosta Was Bluffing or Showing His Hand

Just as players put on their game face before taking the field, General Manager Eric DeCosta puts on his poker face before fielding questions at the Ravens' annual pre-draft press conference, otherwise known as the liars' luncheon.

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer looked at some of DeCosta's comments from yesterday's press conference and tried to determine whether he was bluffing or showing his hand. Here are some excerpts:

Will the Ravens draft a cornerback early?

DeCosta: "There are opportunities for us, again, in the first round, second round, third round. … We feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft that could come in and contribute right away."

Verdict: "Showing his hand. The Ravens need talented cornerbacks because, well, they don't have a lot of them. … The Ravens not only need a slot corner to replace Tavon Young, but a potential successor for [Marcus] Peters out wide as well; he's entering the final year of his contract and will turn 30 in January. With Cincinnati's Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner unlikely to fall out of the top 10, the Ravens could have LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Washington's Trent McDuffie available at No. 14. Or they could find a gem later in the draft."

Will the Ravens draft an offensive tackle early?

DeCosta: "We feel that there's an opportunity in the draft to address the tackle spot at some point, whether it's in the first round or the fourth round. There's good players all throughout this year. It's a very, very deep position class. And so there's a lot of different ways for us to skin the cat. And we'll do that at some point."

Verdict: "Bluffing slightly. Even with Morgan Moses signed to play right tackle and Ja'Wuan James apparently impressing team officials, the Ravens' left tackle situation is perilous. DeCosta acknowledged that he's 'not sure how Ronnie [Stanley]'s going to rebound' from his second straight season-ending ankle injury. … The Ravens 'try to protect ourselves as best as we can,' DeCosta added later, and with the free-agent market unlikely to turn up another tackle like Moses, the draft is the safest path to stability. But how much security can a fourth-round pick offer? Only two tackles taken in the fourth round or later last year started more than four games as a rookie, and only one started more than eight."

Are the Ravens comfortable drafting a developmental center?

DeCosta: "Our philosophy, honestly, is, we want big guys. We want big guys at every position across the offense, across the defense, in general. And so it's a tough position to fill via the draft at times. And if there's a guy, if there's one or two outstanding prospects in the draft, they typically go pretty high. And then after that, you're looking at a bunch of guys that might be pretty good, might not be pretty good."

Verdict: "Showing his hand. The Ravens have already signaled their commitment to Patrick Mekari at center. There's only one center who's considered a first-round prospect, Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, and he's not necessarily a 'big guy.' According to MockDraftable, he's in the first percentile for wingspan and arm length and in the fifth percentile for weight (296 pounds) among offensive line prospects."

Lamar Jackson Is Ranked No. 1 on List of Players Eligible to Hit Free Agency in 2023

Lamar Jackson has been No. 1 on several lists over the past few years, including the top 100 NFL players and top players under 25 rankings.

One list Ravens fans probably never expected to see Jackson at the top of is free agents, but he is No. 1 on The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia's rankings of players set to his free agency in 2023.

"Jackson's contract status is one of the biggest storylines in the NFL going into the spring and summer," Kapadia wrote. "It's possible he's content to play out the final year, accept a franchise tag or two and then cash in (the Kirk Cousins model)."

If Jackson does indeed take the Cousins route, he wouldn't hit free agency until 2025. The chances of the Ravens allowing Jackson to become a free agent next year are virtually nil.

The Ravens have made it clear that they want Jackson for the long term, although a deal anytime soon appears unlikely.