Eric DeCosta 'Very, Very Confident' J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back to Rookie Form

Dobbins finished his rookie season extremely strong as the Ravens' lead back alongside Edwards. No running back in the league averaged more yards per carry than Dobbins' 6.0 in 2020.

The rookie second-round pick piled up 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Dobbins also caught 18 passes for 120 yards and seemed to be in line for a bigger role as a receiver.

The Ravens are also eager to get Edwards and Justice Hill back on the field. Edwards rolled up 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2020 and has topped 700 yards on the ground every year. He signed a contract extension last offseason before also suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice, just days after Dobbins went down in a preseason game.