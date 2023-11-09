How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens will end their three-game homestand with a primetime "Thursday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)
- National TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Stream
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
- The game will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel through the NFL Mobile app via NFL+.
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 82 or 229)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)