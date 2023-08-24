Presented by

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

Aug 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

The Ravens cap off their 2023 preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday at 7 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WBAL NBC/Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT (Delmarva area)
  • National TV: NFL Network (until 9 p.m.)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

