How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

The Ravens cap off their 2023 preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday at 7 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WBAL NBC/Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT (Delmarva area)
- National TV: NFL Network (until 9 p.m.)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Watch on Mobile
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
- Watch live out-of-market preseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.