How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens will head to SoFi Stadium for their first "Sunday Night Football" game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 8:20 p.m.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), NBC4 (Washington D.C.)
- National TV: NBC
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Stream
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
- Watch live out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube.
- Watch live out-of-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Radio Chs. 81 or 226
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One Sports
- Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)