How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Chargers

Nov 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Hayley Salvatore

The Ravens will head to SoFi Stadium for their first "Sunday Night Football" game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), NBC4 (Washington D.C.)
  • National TV: NBC
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Stream

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Radio Chs. 81 or 226
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

