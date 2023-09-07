Presented by

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Texans Home Opener

Sep 07, 2023 at 09:45 AM
The Ravens open the 2023 season against the Houston Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
  • National TV: Paramount+
  • Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

