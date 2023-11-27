Zay Flowers Caps Two Touchdown Night With Two Memorable Celebrations

Flowers said he had the bouquet toss in mind ever since the London trip, but nobody was on the same page with him.

"He didn't understand it, so I'm going to let him have that one," Flowers said. "I'm going to agree with him. It was bad. Everybody walked away from me. I was just like, 'I'm still going to do my celebration. I scored a touchdown.'"

After Flowers' second touchdown of the game, he ditched the flowers and took another creative angle. This time it was a soccer penalty kick score with Odell Beckham Jr. as the diving goalie.