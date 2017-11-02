We're Witnessing the Emergence of the Ravens' Next Great Linebacker

Asked if he ever thinks about becoming the next face of the Ravens* *defense, Mosley said not in the moment, but "that is definitely where it is heading."

"I am proud to be in that position," he continued. "I hope I stay in that position for a long time here because I love it here. … As long as I just keep doing things right on the field and off the field, it looks like it is going to be that way."

Mosley does it all on the field, and he does it consistently at a high level.

When the Ravens were without Brandon Williams for four games, Mosley tried to bridge the gap in run defense. Baltimore had its struggles, but not because of Mosley. He made 37 tackles in the four games with Williams sidelined.

Entering last week, Mosley led the NFL in tackles. He's now third behind Washington's Zach Brown and Cleveland's Joe Schobert.

"He has a nose for the football," Titans Head Coach Mike Mularkey said. "And I'll say this: He is about as good as there is in the league from what I've watched on tape of shedding blockers and getting off blocks and making plays."

With Williams back dominating against the Dolphins last week, Mosley flashed the other part of his game: his pass defense.

He has great instincts for the game and where he needs to be in coverage. Last Thursday, he came underneath to pick off quarterback Matt Moore and outraced the Dolphins 63 yards to the end zone. Mosley nearly had a game-breaking pick-six against the Washington Redskins last season, but he fumbled at the 1-yard line after injuring his hamstring during the return.

Mosley said the biggest difference in his game this year is that he's healthy (this time, his hamstring held up during the touchdown return) and he's in better shape. He feels more able to get everywhere on the field. Mosley has played all but four defensive snaps this season.