Week 17 Ravens Playoff Scenarios





- Win over Cleveland AND a Chargers loss/tie to the Chiefs

- Tie against Cleveland AND a Chargers loss

If the Chargers beat the Chiefs – 1 p.m. game in Kansas City – then the Ravens' 2014 playoff hopes will be dashed. There is no way the Ravens can make the playoffs if the Chargers win because San Diego (9-6) has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore.

The Ravens, Chargers, Texans and Chiefs are all in the hunt for that final AFC wild-card spot, and here are the scenarios at play for the other three contenders this weekend:

San Diego clinches a playoff spot with…

- Win over the Chiefs

- Tie against the Chiefs AND a Ravens loss

Kansas City clinches a playoff spot with…

- Win over the Chargers AND a Ravens loss AND a Texans loss/tie

Houston clinches a playoff spot with…

- Win over the Jaguars AND a Ravens loss AND a Chargers loss