Wes Welker Joins Ravens As Guest Coach

Jun 10, 2016 at 09:25 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10_welker_news.jpg


The Ravens brought in one of the NFL's all-time peskiest wide receivers this week – not to play, but to coach.

Wes Welker was a guest coach at Ravens Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for two practices this week on Thursday and Friday.

"It was an opportunity for him to get his feet wet," said Head Coach John Harbaugh, who reached out to Welker to set up the short trial.

"He obviously brings a lot to the table and can help our guys. He has a lot of insight with all his success and his style."

Welker was especially beneficial for sixth-round pick Keenan Reynolds, who is making the transition from college quarterback to NFL slot receiver/returner. Welker could also pass on advice to third-year wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who the Ravens drafted with visions of playing like Welker in their minds. Campanaro has been sidelined during OTAs with a calf injury.

Welker became one of the game's best slot receivers over his 12 seasons, piling up 903 receptions for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler ranks 47th in career receiving yards and 20th in career receptions among all-time NFL receivers.

The longtime New England Patriot played in nine career games against the Ravens, including the playoffs. He averaged five receptions for 57 yards per game and scored three career touchdowns in those games.

Welker is currently a free agent who has not announced his retirement. He signed with the Rams midway through last season and played in eight games, making 13 receptions for 102 yards. He caught two passes for 13 yards in Baltimore in Week 11.

For now, Welker is taking the preliminary steps to enter the coaching profession. He was also a guest coach with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, where he worked with his former offensive coordinator in Denver, Adam Gase.

