10 Questions: What Changes Will Mike Macdonald Make to Defense?

Jul 06, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

070722-Macdonald
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

What changes will Mike Macdonald make to the Ravens defense?

The Ravens defense has a new leader in Mike Macdonald, who was brought back to Baltimore after one highly successful season as the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

Macdonald is a bright mind, and he impressed Head Coach John Harbaugh with his ideas for evolving Baltimore's proud defense.

Players have already been impressed with the way Macdonald is explaining his defense. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Macdonald is helping the unit "all be smarter" by explaining the reasoning behind different packages and calls.

Macdonald unlocked the potential of young Michigan pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo by letting them do what they do best. Hutchinson went from a three-point stance to more of a stand-up linebacker. Ojabo was allowed to fly off the edge and get after quarterbacks.

Macdonald adjusts his defense to cater to his players, and that's his vision for the Ravens defense in 2022, which ranked last in the league in passing yards allowed per game.

With top free-agent addition Marcus Williams and top draft pick Kyle Hamilton joining Chuck Clark in the secondary, Macdonald has a lot more toys to play with and the freedom to line them up in different spots to confuse the offense.

Macdonald called the Ravens' loaded secondary a "huge advantage," saying it will help him keep defenses guessing more often. Macdonald has the scheme and personnel flexibility with players that can play multiple spots. That will allow for more and better matchups, as well as more creativeness with different packages.

The Ravens have long been a blitz-heavy team that liked to put pressure on opposing offenses. Outgoing defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was especially fond of blitzing. Macdonald also believes that getting after quarterbacks is essential, but with a bolstered secondary, he may be pulling more levers.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/6: Ranking the Ravens' Position Groups

Is James Proche poised for a breakout season? Will Justin Tucker finally make the NFL Top 100 Players list? The Ravens select Davante Adams in a mock draft of active NFL players.

news

10 Questions: Where Will Ravens Pass Rush Come From?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the next two weeks, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Late for Work 7/5: J.K. Dobbins Will 'Explode Into Stardom" in 2022

Tyler Badie could be a rookie surprise. Pundit picks Rashod Bateman to be the Ravens' MVP. Should the Ravens consider trading Chuck Clark?

news

10 Questions: Is Lamar Jackson Primed for Another MVP Season?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the next two weeks, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Late for Work 7/4: Justin Tucker Considered a Near Lock for the Hall of Fame

Ravens are considered a 'sleeper team' that could 'win it all.' John Harbaugh ranks Top 5 in CBS Sports Head Coach Rankings. Rashod Bateman nearly didn't play football in college.

news

50 Words or Less: Why Mark Andrews Could Be Even Better This Season

Mark Andrews laughed it off, but he looks faster.

news

Late for Work 7/1: What Are the Expectations for Key Players Returning From Injury?

Analyzing the state of the 2022 Ravens. Can rookie tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar create matchup problems? Brandon Stephens' versatility makes him a valuable member of a star-studded secondary.

news

Ravens Productions Wins Three Emmys

Watch the nine videos that have been nominated for regional Emmy awards.

news

Late for Work 6/30: Keyshawn Johnson: 'Lamar Jackson Is the Scariest Dude at Any Position'

The Ravens are outside of the top 10 in ESPN's roster rankings. A Pro Bowl nod is predicted for Odafe Oweh. Pundits advocate for the Ravens to sign Will Fuller and Justin Houston.

news

SociaLight: Chuck Clark Welcomes Second Daughter

Chuck Clark shared that in October, doctors had grown concerned about the baby's well-being.

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign an Outside Linebacker?

What role will Tony Jefferson have this season? Could any injured player start on IR? Could the rookie tight ends play outside wide receiver?

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising