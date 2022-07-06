10 Questions: What Changes Will Mike Macdonald Make to Defense?

What changes will Mike Macdonald make to the Ravens defense?

The Ravens defense has a new leader in Mike Macdonald, who was brought back to Baltimore after one highly successful season as the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

Macdonald is a bright mind, and he impressed Head Coach John Harbaugh with his ideas for evolving Baltimore's proud defense.

Players have already been impressed with the way Macdonald is explaining his defense. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Macdonald is helping the unit "all be smarter" by explaining the reasoning behind different packages and calls.

Macdonald unlocked the potential of young Michigan pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo by letting them do what they do best. Hutchinson went from a three-point stance to more of a stand-up linebacker. Ojabo was allowed to fly off the edge and get after quarterbacks.