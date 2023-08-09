News & Notes: What Justin Tucker Is Working on Entering Year 12

Justin Tucker's teammates call him "The G.O.A.T.", which is a fitting nickname for the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.

Entering his 12th season as the Ravens' longest-tenured player, Tucker is having no problem staying motivated during training camp. He's still chasing perfection, knowing his ability to kick field goals in clutch situations gives the Ravens an important advantage for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

"I'm the most tenured guy on the team, but I still come in with the same attitude that I had my rookie year where I'm just trying to take it one kick at a time and get better," Tucker said.

"What's keeping me motivated, I think for all of us - our why is a collective yearning for that championship experience and bringing that to a town that deserves a championship unlike any other."

Tucker has been routinely making field goals from 50-plus yards in practice, much to the delight of fans attending camp. When he was asked about Tucker's leg strength following Wednesday's practice, Special Teams Coach/Specialists Randy Brown smiled and yelled to get Tucker's attention.

"Justin, they're talking about your leg strength here, and I said you have the strongest leg in the National Football League," Brown told Tucker.

"Thank you," Tucker said smiling.

Brown said the coaching staff makes sure Tucker doesn't overwork himself in practice, because he never stops striving to improve.