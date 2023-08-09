Presented by

News & Notes: What Justin Tucker Is Working on Entering Year 12

Aug 09, 2023 at 06:31 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

TuckerN&N080923
K Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker's teammates call him "The G.O.A.T.", which is a fitting nickname for the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.

Entering his 12th season as the Ravens' longest-tenured player, Tucker is having no problem staying motivated during training camp. He's still chasing perfection, knowing his ability to kick field goals in clutch situations gives the Ravens an important advantage for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

"I'm the most tenured guy on the team, but I still come in with the same attitude that I had my rookie year where I'm just trying to take it one kick at a time and get better," Tucker said.

"What's keeping me motivated, I think for all of us - our why is a collective yearning for that championship experience and bringing that to a town that deserves a championship unlike any other."

Tucker has been routinely making field goals from 50-plus yards in practice, much to the delight of fans attending camp. When he was asked about Tucker's leg strength following Wednesday's practice, Special Teams Coach/Specialists Randy Brown smiled and yelled to get Tucker's attention.

"Justin, they're talking about your leg strength here, and I said you have the strongest leg in the National Football League," Brown told Tucker.

"Thank you," Tucker said smiling.

Brown said the coaching staff makes sure Tucker doesn't overwork himself in practice, because he never stops striving to improve.

"He kicks three or four days a week, and he knows when he's had enough, but it can range between 30 kicks one day and 60 kicks another," Brown said. "You think a guy like him, that he just comes to work. Well, he comes to work, and he works. We watch film every day, we work on Field Three every day. He gets better every day and if he misses a 65-yarder, he's [ticked]."

New Long Snapper Tyler Ott Adjusts Quickly 

The Ravens have a new long snapper in Tyler Ott, who was signed to replace Nick Moore after his season-ending Achilles injury. Ott has made a quick transition building timing with punter Jordan Stout, who also serves as the holder for Tucker. 

"Tyler's done an excellent job in this first phase of camp," Brown said. "We had every expectation that he would. He's a former Pro Bowl caliber long snapper and a current Pro Bowl caliber long snapper." 

Ott is an eight-year NFL veteran who spent the past five seasons with the Seahawks, making the Pro Bowl in 2020. Entering the final year of his contract in 2022, Ott suffered a shoulder injury and missed the entire year. He was thrilled when he got the phone call from the Ravens and wants to maintain the high standard that Tucker and Baltimore's specialists have established. 

"I knew coming in that my job was to make that system run perfectly," Ott said. My goal is to come in and make Jordan's [Stout] job as easy as possible so that Justin's job is as easy as possible. That's the whole goal of a snapper. Hopefully they don't have to really do anything but put the ball down and then kick it."

Jordan Stout's Holding Is Drawing Praise  

Jordan Stout has entered training camp with more confidence as a punter after his rookie season, and his faith in his ability as a holder is already in place. Former Ravens punter Sam Koch was regarded as perhaps the NFL's best holder, and he's now a consultant on the coaching staff who works with Stout. The second-year punter believes he has picked up where Koch left off as a holder. 

"I'm not going to toot my own horn, and I won't much, I'm pretty humble but I'm a really good holder," Stout said smiling. "Sam was great, he taught me a lot, Randy as well." 

Brown did not disagree. 

"His holding is tremendous, best holder in the NFL right now," Brown said.

The Preseason Opener Will Be 'The Brown Bowl'

Baltimore's preseason opener against the Eagles on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium (7 p.m.) will be a family affair for Brown. He'll be coaching against his son, Tyler, who is the Assistant Special Teams Coach for Philadelphia, while Brown's daughter, Ryan, will sing the national anthem. 

It will be a proud night for Brown, who was asked if there had been any trash talking with his son leading up to the game.  

"When the schedule for preseason schedule came out, it was a little family chatter back and forth," Brown said. "But I'm really proud of what Tyler has done as the assistant special teams coach. I expect our guys to play hard and his guys will play hard, and I know he's going to get his guys ready to play. I'm just proud that my son is coaching in the National Football League and went to the Super Bowl last year."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Expects J.K. Dobbins Back 'Very Soon'

Trayvon Mullen could miss the entire season following toe surgery. Melvin Gordon's work ethic has impressed John Harbaugh. Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart is working for this third coach in the Harbaugh family.
news

News & Notes: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Brandon Stephens Compete for Roles in Secondary

Baltimore's defense is emphasizing closing out games in the fourth quarter. When new Secondary Coach Dennard Wilson wasn't hired as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, it created an opportunity to join Baltimore's staff. Governor Wes Moore was inspired by Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome.
news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Bulked Up, Looks to Earn Blocking Role

Fullback Patrick Ricard's role in Todd Monken's offense. Isaiah Likely isn't worrying about his target share, but he does have to share his nickname. 
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Rock Ya-Sin, And Others

Running backs are becoming more involved in the passing game. Second-year tight end Charlie Kolar is making a case for playing time. Core special teams members Del'Shawn Phillips and Kevon Seymour have stood out defensively.
news

News & Notes: Todd Monken Says Ravens Offense Has 'A Lot of Work to Do'

Todd Monken says he will be 'fired up' when he sees J.K. Dobbins return. Second year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis has an opportunity to earn more playing time. Arthur Maulet is bringing intensity to practice. 
news

News & Notes: Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Practice With Injury

John Harbaugh says there is a point when J.K. Dobbins' absence becomes a problem. The blocking philosophies haven't changed. Offensive line teammates and Joe D'Alessandris weigh in on Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
news

News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Expected to Be a 'Pro Bowl-Type Player'

The nickel cornerback position could be filled by a collection of players. There's a plan in place to divide practice reps among the left guards. Jalyn Armour-Davis is 'climbing' in his push to earn regular reps at cornerback.
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Is 'Locked in' During Contract Year 

Geno Stone limped off the practice field with an injury that didn't look serious. Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver compliments Broderick Washington on his work ethic. Michael Pierce believes he'll benefit from taking yoga.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Zay Flowers (illness) expected to return to practice Monday, perhaps with CB Pepe Williams could return Monday. Odafe Oweh says he's a power rusher now. Ravens feel good about working in the heat.
news

News & Notes: Todd Monken Compliments Lamar Jackson on His Diligence

Todd Monken discusses the factors that will dictate how the ball is distributed in Baltimore's offense. Chris Horton expects to see more consistency from punter Jordan Stout in his second season.
news

News & Notes: Buffed Up Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'No Real Limitations'

The excessive heat led to extra breaks during practice. The Ravens feel fortunate to sign Tyler Ott after Nick Moore's injury. Gold trim has been added to the numbers on the quarterbacks' practice jerseys, making them easier to identify. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off during Thursday's Bengals practice.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising