News & Notes: What Justin Tucker Is Working on Entering Year 12

Justin Tucker's teammates call him "The G.O.A.T.", which is a fitting nickname for the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.
Entering his 12th season as the Ravens' longest-tenured player, Tucker is having no problem staying motivated during training camp. He's still chasing perfection, knowing his ability to kick field goals in clutch situations gives the Ravens an important advantage for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
"I'm the most tenured guy on the team, but I still come in with the same attitude that I had my rookie year where I'm just trying to take it one kick at a time and get better," Tucker said.
"What's keeping me motivated, I think for all of us - our why is a collective yearning for that championship experience and bringing that to a town that deserves a championship unlike any other."
Tucker has been routinely making field goals from 50-plus yards in practice, much to the delight of fans attending camp. When he was asked about Tucker's leg strength following Wednesday's practice, Special Teams Coach/Specialists Randy Brown smiled and yelled to get Tucker's attention.
"Justin, they're talking about your leg strength here, and I said you have the strongest leg in the National Football League," Brown told Tucker.
"Thank you," Tucker said smiling.
Brown said the coaching staff makes sure Tucker doesn't overwork himself in practice, because he never stops striving to improve.
"He kicks three or four days a week, and he knows when he's had enough, but it can range between 30 kicks one day and 60 kicks another," Brown said. "You think a guy like him, that he just comes to work. Well, he comes to work, and he works. We watch film every day, we work on Field Three every day. He gets better every day and if he misses a 65-yarder, he's [ticked]."
New Long Snapper Tyler Ott Adjusts Quickly
The Ravens have a new long snapper in Tyler Ott, who was signed to replace Nick Moore after his season-ending Achilles injury. Ott has made a quick transition building timing with punter Jordan Stout, who also serves as the holder for Tucker.
"Tyler's done an excellent job in this first phase of camp," Brown said. "We had every expectation that he would. He's a former Pro Bowl caliber long snapper and a current Pro Bowl caliber long snapper."
Ott is an eight-year NFL veteran who spent the past five seasons with the Seahawks, making the Pro Bowl in 2020. Entering the final year of his contract in 2022, Ott suffered a shoulder injury and missed the entire year. He was thrilled when he got the phone call from the Ravens and wants to maintain the high standard that Tucker and Baltimore's specialists have established.
"I knew coming in that my job was to make that system run perfectly," Ott said. My goal is to come in and make Jordan's [Stout] job as easy as possible so that Justin's job is as easy as possible. That's the whole goal of a snapper. Hopefully they don't have to really do anything but put the ball down and then kick it."
Jordan Stout's Holding Is Drawing Praise
Jordan Stout has entered training camp with more confidence as a punter after his rookie season, and his faith in his ability as a holder is already in place. Former Ravens punter Sam Koch was regarded as perhaps the NFL's best holder, and he's now a consultant on the coaching staff who works with Stout. The second-year punter believes he has picked up where Koch left off as a holder.
"I'm not going to toot my own horn, and I won't much, I'm pretty humble but I'm a really good holder," Stout said smiling. "Sam was great, he taught me a lot, Randy as well."
Brown did not disagree.
"His holding is tremendous, best holder in the NFL right now," Brown said.
The Preseason Opener Will Be 'The Brown Bowl'
Baltimore's preseason opener against the Eagles on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium (7 p.m.) will be a family affair for Brown. He'll be coaching against his son, Tyler, who is the Assistant Special Teams Coach for Philadelphia, while Brown's daughter, Ryan, will sing the national anthem.
It will be a proud night for Brown, who was asked if there had been any trash talking with his son leading up to the game.
"When the schedule for preseason schedule came out, it was a little family chatter back and forth," Brown said. "But I'm really proud of what Tyler has done as the assistant special teams coach. I expect our guys to play hard and his guys will play hard, and I know he's going to get his guys ready to play. I'm just proud that my son is coaching in the National Football League and went to the Super Bowl last year."