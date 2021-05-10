What Mink Thinks: How Eric DeCosta Played 'The Game' to Perfection

Eric DeCosta's strong comments about being "insulted" by the pre-draft chatter that the Ravens didn't have good enough wide receivers made headlines and even ruffled some feathers around Baltimore.

But in the end, did those comments help Baltimore land one of the top wide receiver prizes with Rashod Bateman at pick No. 27?

Go down this rabbit hole and let me explain why I think so.

Sitting two picks behind the Ravens in this year's draft were the Green Bay Packers, who were widely regarded to be in the market for a wide receiver. Their general manager, Brian Gutekunst, had traded up in the first round in each of his three years at the helm.

Entering the day, DeCosta thought there was about a 60 percent chance that Bateman would be available at pick No. 27. He thought three teams might stand in the way – the Chicago Bears at No. 20, the Tennessee Titans at No. 22, or the Packers at No. 29.

The Packers were clearly on DeCosta's mind, and for good reason. If the Ravens wanted Bateman, it would behoove them for Green Bay to stand pat. One way to do that would be to convince the Packers that Baltimore wasn't locked into picking a wide receiver.

Of course, everybody around the league knew the Ravens could take one early. Their three biggest positions of need were at pass rusher, offensive line and wide receiver. With two first-round picks, they were probably going to address two of those spots.

But in order for Gutekunst to not trade up, all that's needed is a seed of doubt. Could he stay at 29 and still get the player he (potentially) wanted? That's the kind of question every general manager has to grapple with as the draft plays out.

Let me say now that I don't know if the Packers coveted Bateman. Gutekunst personally attended Bateman's Pro Day at Minnesota and there was a lot of chatter about him getting Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver, something the organization hadn't done since 2004, to pair with All-Pro Davante Adams.

After the Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, a local newspaper wrote that they "narrowly missed out on Bateman … although it's unclear if they were smitten, despite a host of mock drafts linking the ex-Gopher to the Packers."

Gutekunst was asked late Thursday night whether he thought about trading up in the first round.

"It's always hard when you're picking in the back half of that draft to watch all those guys come off," he said. "We had some conversations. I just don't think it was in the cards."

The Packers clearly wanted wide receiver help because in the third round, they traded a fourth-round pick just to move up seven spots and select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. Perhaps Rodgers, who is more suited for slot work, is who they wanted all along, but Bateman can play inside too.

So I asked DeCosta during his appearance on "The Lounge" whether his pre-draft comments were an effort to dissuade the Packers from moving up.