What Mink Thinks: My Last Prediction for Ravens' 2021 Season

It seems the only thing we can count on with this year's Ravens is they'll make it interesting. That's surely how it will be down the grueling six-game stretch to end the regular season.

The Ravens' injuries have left them with a narrower margin for error, which their plus-23 point differential attests to. There are six teams in the AFC with better point differentials. According to Football Outsiders' DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) system, the Ravens are the 15th best team in the NFL.

So what does it mean to sit atop the AFC right now? It means the Ravens are in good position to make the playoffs and not much more.

Making predictions about what lies ahead in the Ravens' season is fruitless. We can talk about whether they're good enough to win it all, or whether their run of narrow victories will come to a halt when facing the gauntlet of strong teams, but the Ravens are probably going to surprise us at every turn.

If the Ravens do win the division or make the playoffs, all bets are off. The best team doesn't always win (this year, it feels like it often loses). The Ravens may not be the best team right now, but they're definitely one of them, and they're aiming to get to the top of the heap of misfits.