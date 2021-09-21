What Mink Thinks: Ravens Are Never Out of It With John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

Ravens players can trust that Harbaugh isn't going to change, no matter what the circumstances are around him. He's the same guy, with the same general message, and the same approach to success. Make no excuses, just keep getting better.

So when Ravens players were dropping like flies, Harbaugh put his head down and plowed forward – not downplaying the disappointment of their losses, but not grieving them either. The season doesn't end when stars get injured.

Harbaugh relishes the underdog challenge, and that rubs off on his team. Remember last year when the Ravens went to Pittsburgh to face the undefeated Steelers with seemingly half the team on the COVID-19 list – and almost won? The Ravens viewed that game (without Jackson) as a "David vs. Goliath" type challenge, and they hurled plenty of stones at the beast.

While some folks around Baltimore may have been nervous about a possible butt-kicking coming Sunday night given the accumulation of all the circumstances, Harbaugh was pumped to take on the Chiefs. Marlon Humphrey joked that he was worried Harbaugh was peaking too early after doing a muscle-man flex in front of the team Saturday night. On Sunday, Harbaugh had a "super-peak." Humphrey loved the energy.

Harbaugh and the Ravens weren't going to back down from the challenge of taking on the back-to-back AFC champion Chiefs, winners of three straight games against the Ravens – not in the preparation leading up to the game and not with a yard to go for victory.