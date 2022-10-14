Late for Work 10/14: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Giants Game

The Ravens are the better team and will come out on top.

CBS Sports' John Breech: "The Giants are off to their best start since 2009 and I was about to jump on their bandwagon, but then I saw they were playing the Ravens this week. … Basically, the Giants still have a banged-up quarterback and a bunch of injured receivers and the Ravens are one of the better teams in the NFL. Plus, now that they're 4-1, they're not going to be able to sneak up on anyone anymore."

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith: "Give the Giants all the credit in the world for a 4-1 start in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, but the Ravens are going to come to town and dominate them."

Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich: "New York will try to keep Jackson off the field by feeding Barkley the ball. This could keep the game close but the Ravens have enough talent to prevail."

The Giants' running game presents a stiff challenge.

Walker: "This is strength against weakness. The Giants, with the sublime Barkley at full strength, rank second in rushing yards per game and fourth in yards per carry. Barkley is on pace for more than 1,800 rushing yards and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. [Quarterback Daniel] Jones is a devastating complement, averaging almost 50 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. He's not Jackson, but his designed runs are a major part of Head Coach Brian Daboll's offense. … The Ravens, on the other hand, have sunk to a surprising 26th in run-defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. They allowed the Bengals, who had not been efficient on the ground, to run for 101 yards on 21 carries, and they could not stuff Joe Mixon on that crucial fourth-quarter touchdown drive."

Bold prediction: J.K. Dobbins will rush for more yards than Barkley.