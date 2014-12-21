What Ravens Said After Texans Loss

**

On if he's surprised by the loss:

"You all saw the stats on their defense. They're not pushovers by any means. They did a great job. Our defense played one hell of a game, special teams as well. We blew this one on offense. That's the only way to look at it."

On the turnovers:

"One of them was completely my fault. I slipped on a route. I owed Joe for that one. We weren't ourselves and we weren't executing."

On why the Texans defense stopped them:

"They did a great job on defense pressuring us. We had times throwing the ball where we just flat out didn't make the play, whether it was a throw or a catch, and it hurt us."

On his discouragement with not playing well in December:

"It's a must-win, you're definitely disappointed. We have no control over anything. Next week we can go out and play like we were playing the majority of the year. That's what we're going to have to do if we're going to have any chance at it. It's a sick feeling to know that you have no control over what's next. We're not used to it, to be honest. We've just got to go out there and win and see what happens."

On the offense being out of sync:

"That's all us. The good thing is it's correctable. Unfortunately for us, we needed this. We'll see what happens, but we have to go out and put our best foot forward and try to beat a tough Cleveland team and hope someone drops one."

RB Justin Forsett

On not playing well in front of former Texans team:

"This was a playoff-type game for us and we didn't put our best foot forward on offense. We've got to take ownership of that."

On whether he's healthy and the ground game's struggles:

"Yeah, I'm fine. I'm ready to go. The defense did a great job today stopping the run. We got behind and we had to do a little more passing. Sometimes it's like that. We'll find a way to execute and win games and we didn't do that today."

On his ankle injury:

"I got my ankle rolled up under me on a tackle, but I was fine after that. Not severe at all."

OLB Terrell Suggs

On the loss:

"We didn't play well enough to get it done nowhere. You can't put the blame on nobody or on one area. We just didn't play good. We need to play better football as a team."

On not controlling their destiny:

"We just better fight like hell next week. We're in the same place we were in last year – we had two games to win, win one of them to get in. It seems like we're in a do-or-die fight against a familiar foe at home for our lives. So we better fight like hell next week or we're going to be outside looking in again."

On the Texans' offensive creativity:

"They didn't really catch us off guard. We expected a little no-huddle, we expected them to run the ball. Catching us off guard, that definitely wasn't the problem. They executed, they made some plays."

On being on the field a lot as a defense:

"When you play defense, that's your reality. Whatever hand you get dealt, that's your job as a defense to stop them. We held them to three [points] sometimes and they scored the one touchdown. Whatever the task is, we've got just the right men to do it."

On QB Case Keenum:

"He did a good job of managing the game. He didn't lose it. He played well enough to win."

OT Eugene Monroe

On the Texans' defensive front:

"They played well today. We gave them credit for that. That's all I have to say about that."

On not running well the past two weeks:

"I'll have to watch the film and see where we could be better. If we want to do something with this offense, we've got to run the rock. Clearly, when we don't do that, we don't' have the success we're looking for."

LG Kelechi Osemele

On the Texans defense:

"They didn't throw one thing at us that we had not seen on film. We had seen it all. They just did a good job with it and we couldn't get any momentum. We also hurt ourselves."

WR Steve Smith

On what hindered the offense:

"I'm not sure exactly. We haven't watched film so it's hard to say."

On how the offense bounces back:

"You don't have a choice. You've got to. We have a big week next week, last game of the season, make or break says everything. We don't really have a choice to sit around and analyze it and 'woe is me' and come up with excuses. Bottom line is offensively we just got our [butts] kicked. I hate to say it that way, but that's what happened. That's what the score looks like when you just lose. That is the consequences of losing. We respect and understand and anticipate all the negative feedback and all the fat, lazy, sorry couch quarterbacks that are going to come out. We respect that and understand that and we're not going to pay attention to it."

TE Owen Daniels